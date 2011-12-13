(Adds United Maritime, France Telecom, Saab, London Stock Exchange)

Dec 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** United Maritime Group, owned by Greenstreet Equity Partners and Jefferies' private equity arm, is exploring a sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** France Telecom said it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next year.

** Ailing carmaker Saab has received a first payment from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile as it struggles to stay in business.

** The London Stock Exchange could boost its fledgling European futures business by snatching assets spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext seeking to secure their $9 billion merger.

** Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings are offering up to $2.2 billion cash for control of the privately-run natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings , in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company.

** FleetCor Technologies Inc, which sells fuel payment cards and services, bought AllStar Business Solutions Ltd for about $304 million to expand its operations in the United Kingdom.

** Defense contractor L-3 Communications said it would buy Danaher Corp's Kollmorgen Electro-Optical (KEO) unit for $210 million in cash, to expand its product portfolio.

** Thomas Cook said it had sold its Spanish hotel chain Hotels Y Clubs De Vacaciones (ICV) to Grupo Iberostar for 72.2 million euros ($95.4 million) as part of its plans to cut debt.

** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 78.4 million levs ($53 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

** Sampo Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said the Finnish insurer was open to acquiring Danish rival Topdanmark, in which it is already the biggest shareholder, if the shares were cheaper.

** An arbitrator cleared the way for mining giant Rio Tinto to take over Ivanhoe Mines, saying the $16 billion Canadian group's "poison pill" defence was not valid.

** Exchange operators NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday offered more divestments in a bid to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns over their proposed $9 billion merger.

** The chairman of Evraz, Russia's biggest steelmaker, believes a merger with No.2 player Severstal would be a "good idea" -- a proposal analysts said was unlikely because major shareholders would not want to surrender control.

** Areva's new Chief Executive Luc Oursel set out a new strategy, with plans to rein in investments and sell assets to bolster its balance sheet while chasing contracts for nuclear reactors in an industry rocked by the Fukushima disaster.

** German travel and logistics group TUI inched closer to exiting the container shipping industry by deciding to tender a 33.3 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd to its majority shareholders, the Albert Ballin consortium.

** Shares in Guyenne et Gascogne fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday as Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, looked set to secure control of its largest French franchisee for a lower-than-expected price.

** Baxter International Inc will acquire Synovis Life Technologies Inc for $28 per share, expanding its regenerative medicine and biosurgery franchise, the companies said on Tuesday.

** German antitrust regulators are prepared to approve the contested merger of German cable firms Unitymedia and Kabel BW after certain concessions were agreed, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

