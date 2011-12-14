(Adds LAN Airlines)

Dec 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Brazil's antitrust agency, Cade, on Wednesday approved the takeover of local airline TAM by Chile's LAN Airlines with some conditions, allowing the companies to form Latin America's largest carrier.

** Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it had approved the planned $22.5 billion merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries, clearing the way for the creation of the world's No.2 steelmaker.

** Kazakhstan agreed on Wednesday to acquire 10 percent of the Karachaganak gas condensate field for $1 billion net cash and the settlement of disputes with its foreign partners, ensuring the country owns part of every large energy project on its soil.

** The world's largest soft-drink maker Coca-Cola Co acquired about half of the equity in the beverage business of Saudi Arabia-based Aujan Industries for $980 million to expand its presence in non-alcoholic beverages in the Middle East.

** Germany's Talanx and Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life have announced a joint bid for TU Europa, the insurance arm of Getin Holding, for 193 zlotys a share, or up to 1.8 billion zlotys ($517 million).

** U.S.-based asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy an up to 20 percent stake in state-controlled Chinese investment company TEDA International Holding (Group) Co for $500-$600 million, said a source familiar with the matter.

** U.S. heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it would sell a part of its Bucyrus distribution business to the industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about $360 million.

** U.S. oil and gas exploration firm Endeavour International Corp has scrapped its proposed purchase of Pennsylvania Marcellus shale assets from SM Energy Co and other minority owners.

** Sinopec's $2.2 billion unsolicited bid for privately held China Gas Holdings may need to be sweetened, as the state-run energy giant seeks to seize control of the company in order to expand its resources footprint.

** Thai telecom group Shin Corp Pcl said on Wednesday Cedar Holdings, an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, was likely to sell more of its shares in Shin to help boost the number of tradable shares in the Thai firm.

** Spanish TV company Antena 3 said on Wednesday it was in advanced merger talks with smaller unlisted rival La Sexta, but was yet to reach a final agreement.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group acquired a 42 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods, the master franchise operator for Domino's Pizza and Wendy's restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa.

** Thomas Cook will close 200 underperforming shops and 500 hotels, and is lining up further disposals, as it battles to cut debt and restore confidence among investors and customers after a bailout by its banks.

** Saudi Aramco, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and CNOOC Ltd are each in talks to buy up to a 30 percent stake U.S. oil and gas services company Frac Tech International, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** TDF is considering the sale of its Finnish business Digita as the private equity-backed French broadcasting group prepares the ground for its stock market listing, people familiar with the situation said.

** British insurance acquisition specialist Resolution said its founder, Clive Cowdery, had bought over 600,000 pounds' ($932,300) worth of its shares as a personal investment, in a sign that the group is not planning further takeovers. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)