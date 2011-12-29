GfK says Michael Dell raises stake to 9.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday.
** Russia's second-largest lender VTB said it acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest. The deal is valued at about $2.5 billion, according to a press release issued by law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, which said it advised on the deal.
** Biopharmaceutical company Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , on Wednesday, agreed to buy Enobia Pharma Corp in an all-cash deal to gain access to the privately owned firm's key therapy for treating a rare and fatal metabolic bone disease. (Compiled by Divya Sharma in Bangalore)
* Apollo-backed Athene said to weigh Fidelity & Guaranty bid if Anbang deal fails - StreetInsider, citing Bloomberg
* IEG Holdings announces extension of tender offer to acquire onemain holdings