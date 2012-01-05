(Adds Unipol)
Jan 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1530 GMT on Thursday.
** China Development Bank and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group are slugging it out in the final days
of an auction to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft
leasing business in a deal that could fetch up to $7.5 billion,
a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it raised
$2.34 billion for a U.S. real estate fund to invest in the
residential, hotel, senior living, retail and office sectors in
major cities.
** British explorer Cove Energy Plc has put itself
up for sale, raising the prospect of a deal that analysts said
could be worth some $1 billion and would test big oil companies'
interest in the emerging gas basins of east Africa.
** Safeway Inc said on Thursday it would sell 16 of
its Philadelphia-area Genuardi's stores to Ahold unit
Giant Food Stores in a deal the buyer valued at $106 million.
** India's Tata Motors is not on the hunt for any
acquisitions of car brands, such as bankrupt Swedish car maker
Saab, Chairman Ratan Tata said on Thursday.
** Bookstore owner Barnes & Noble Inc on Thursday
said it is considering splitting off its Nook electronic reader
business and also cut its full-year earnings forecast, citing a
shortfall in sales of its basic touchscreen reader.
** Israel's SodaStream International Ltd partnered
with Kraft Foods Inc to make the U.S. company's branded
flavors available with its soda makers, a move that is expected
to raise visibility for the brand and the home carbonation
segment.
** Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group
is giving up on the Greek broadcasting market as the
country's debt-induced economic crisis crushes advertising
revenue.
** French nuclear group Areva is eyeing a stake
in UK-based uranium enrichment company Urenco, a Dutch paper
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
** British energy services firm Petrofac said it
will team up with Schlumberger, the world's largest
oilfield services company, to enable it to bid for bigger
projects with national oil companies and other firms.
** Italian auto maker Fiat has increased its stake
in Chrysler Group by 5 percent to 58.5 percent as it committed
to build a highly fuel-efficient car at a U.S. plant, Fiat said
on Thursday.
** British soap maker PZ Cussons, best known for its
traditional Imperial Leather brand, has increased its push into
the youth beauty market with an acquisition of the Fudge
haircare products.
** Italian insurer Unipol and private equity firm
Clessidra have put forward proposals to play a role in the
reorganisation of Italy's biggest motor insurer Fondiaria-SAI
and its parent Premafin, a source close to the matter
said on Thursday.
** India's Aditya Birla group is considering a bid for a 10
to 15 percent stake in Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk
PT to secure coal supplies for its expanding cement
and aluminium operations, the Economic Times reported on
Thursday.
** Ireland's state-controlled Allied Irish Banks is
to end a five-year old deal with British insurer Aviva
under which the bank sold Aviva life and pension products
through its branches.
** Norwegian fertiliser company Yara would like to
boost its current 35-percent stake in Australian ammonia maker
Burrup and is considering whether to match Apache Corp's
bid for 65 percent the firm.
** Croatia's new centre-left government will probably sell a
leading local insurer, Croatia Osiguranje, and one of the last
banks in state hands, the incoming finance minister said on
Thursday.
