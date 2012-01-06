(Adds Petkim, Calik, Joy Global, Connacher)
Jan 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1715 GMT on Friday.
** Turkey's Privatisation Administration said on Friday that
it mandated Garanti Securities to sell a 10.32 percent stake in
petrochemicals producer Petkim.
** Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and
finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its
media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
** British retailer JD Sports Fashion is close to
sealing a deal to buy Blacks Leisure after the outdoor
goods group goes into administration, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
** U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said
it started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's
International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for
about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million).
** Canada's struggling oil sands developer Connacher Oil and
Gas Ltd, which is under pressure from investors to sell
itself, said the time was not ripe for such a move.
** GlobeOp Financial Services is in talks with
private equity firms Advent International Corporation and TPG
over possible takeover offers, as the hedge fund services firm
carries out a strategic review to try and boost its share price.
** Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial
are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of
Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process
begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government
owned UK bank.
** Essilor, the world's largest maker of
corrective eye lenses, said it had bought a majority stake in a
California-based laboratory and signed partnerships in Tunisia,
Morocco, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.
** French mutual insurer Groupama is considering a sale of
its private equity business as part of an ongoing programme of
asset disposals aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, French
on-line newspaper Agefi reported.
(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)