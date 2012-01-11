(Adds Lehman Brothers, PAI Partners, Ivanhoe, BlackRock and others)

Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc the go-ahead to match a $1.325 billion offer from Sam Zell's Equity Residential for a stake in apartment company Archstone.

** Private equity investor PAI Partners has agreed to sell a 25.7 percent stake in Danish food ingredients company Chr. Hansen to Novo A/S for about 560 million euros ($715.56 million), Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday.

** E.ON said it will buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia for about 850 million reais ($471 million), only weeks after losing a bid for a stake in Portugal's EDP, as the group struggles to tap new markets following Germany's move to exit nuclear power.

** South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources made a bid worth up to A$338 million ($349 million) for African Iron, targeting the Australian-listed company's Mayoko iron ore project in the Republic of the Congo.

** Health insurer Universal American Corp, which was seen as a takeover candidate, will buy privately owned APS Healthcare Inc for $227.5 million to expand its Medicare services.

** Ivanhoe Energy said it will sell its stake in the Zitong natural gas project to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell for about $160 million in cash, to focus on oil exploration projects.

** BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday it will expand its exchange-traded fund business in Canada by acquiring privately held Claymore Investments.

** Apple said on Wednesday it had bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology whose chips it already uses in gadgets such as the iPad.

** Malaysian groups OSK Holdings and RHB Capital have asked for central bank approval to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank to create the country's largest stockbroker.

** Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc scrapped plans to buy a 26-bed facility in Roswell, New Mexico over antitrust concerns.

** Hypermarcas, the Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, may face a flurry of unsolicited takeover offers from banking and private equity firms seeking to turn around the company, local newspapers reported on Wednesday.

** Shares in the Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S leapt after the group said its biggest shareholder had sold its 25.7 percent stake, placing the stock with a long-term investor and removing any risk of a fire sale of unwanted shares.

** Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings is in talks to join the Viola private equity group in its bid to buy a 40 percent stake in Clal Industries from Israeli conglomerate IDB Development, the insurer said on Wednesday.

** French nuclear group Areva on Wednesday denied having any plans to buy a stake in Urenco for the time being, reacting to media reports flagging its interest in the UK-based uranium enrichment company.

** Deutsche Boerse AG's last-ditch lobbying efforts in support of its proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N look set to fail, leaving the deal heading for the rocks with European antitrust regulators expected to block the deal.

(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)