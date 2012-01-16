Jan 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday.
** German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is close to
selling its stainless steel arm, a key plank of its
restructuring effort, but a sale to rivals could involve a
break-up of one of Europe's market leaders.
** The founder of Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden
, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler
brand, is planning a sale of the business, people familiar with
the situation said.
** Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell
is looking into Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom
but there was no board decision on the issue yet, Turkcell
Deputy Chief Executive Koray Ozturkler told Reuters on Monday.
** Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it
had raised its buyout offer for rival Canmarc Real Estate
Investment Trust as it accelerates plans to grow
outside Québec.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said it might
consider teaming up with domestic shipbuilders in a 1 billion
euro ($1.3 billion) bid for French engineering company GTT.
(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)