(Adds Oshkosh, Rio Tinto, Gazprom and others)

Jan 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** A consortium including French utility GDF Suez is looking at buying German power group E.ON's gas distribution network, which is tipped to fetch about 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

** Hutchison 3G's planned purchase of Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity firm is expected to be announced this week, Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt reported, estimating the deal at 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

** Private equity firm Cinven is to buy patent business CPA from Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) in a deal that values CPA at 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), ICG said.

** Canada's Finning International Inc said it will buy a portion of Bucyrus distribution business from Caterpillar for about $465 million to expand its presence in the mining industry.

** Jones Lang LaSalle said it had bought MPS Property, a tenant-advisory firm in Australia, the latest sign of consolidation in the property brokerage business.

** State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) has hired Morgan Stanley and Shinhan Investment Corp to handle the sale of its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, a KAMCO official said.

** Julius Baer, Switzerland's third-biggest bank, could snap up the Swiss branches of British, French or Italian banks, the group's chief executive was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper.

** Carl Icahn has won an ally in his proxy battle with truck and defense vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp management after a leading corporate governance advisory firm said it would support three of Icahn's nominees to the Oshkosh board.

** Miner Rio Tinto, which owns a 49 percent stake in Ivanhoe Mines, welcomed a decision by the owner of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to scrap a "poison pill" provision, and said it was now free to raise its holding.

** Russian energy giant Gazprom said it plans to merge its power generation activities with those of the Renova group by the end of the first quarter, creating a utility with a 25 percent share of the domestic electricity market.

** The chairman of Beltone Financial is to sell his 20 percent stake in the Egyptian investment bank to Arabiyya Lel Estithmaraat, the stock exchange said.

** Commodities trader Vitol has agreed to buy a 35 percent stake in a subsidiary of the South African shipping firm Grindrod, giving it access to a Mozambique coal terminal and enlarging its coal trading operations, Vitol.

** Chinese group Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile could make a fresh bid for failed Swedish carmaker Saab next week, sources with knowledge of the situation said.

** Target Corp is temporarily suspending its efforts to sell its portfolio of credit card receivables and plans to restart talks with several potential buyers later this year after paying off financing it has with Chase.

** Turkish group Calik Holding may complete the sale of media assets ATV and Sabah in February, sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)