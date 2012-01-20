(Adds AEG Europe, Storm Resources, Costa Coffee and others)

Jan 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Entertainment firm AEG Europe is in talks about selling a minority stake to an outside investor in a deal that could value the operator of London's O2 arena at 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported.

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has agreed to sell its Polish insurance unit Warta to Germany's third-largest insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros ($993 million), part of a series of divestments required by EU regulators.

** Barbican Insurance has made a fresh takeover approach for rival Omega Insurance, reigniting bid interest in Omega after potential deals to buy the company collapsed last year.

** China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund said it had bought a minority stake in Thames Water, the water network that serves London, marking the fund's first acquisition in Britain.

** Shares in China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd fell further even after the company dismissed allegations of fraud from a mysterious research firm and sought to reassure investors that a proposed C$1 billion ($991.23 million) takeover of Grande Cache Coal Corp is still on track.

** Goldbrook Ventures Inc said privately held Chinese partner Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co has agreed to make a C$100 million offer to buy the Canadian miner.

** Oil and gas producer Storm Resources Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Bellamont Exploration Ltd in a cash-and-stock deal valued at C$82.6 million, to beef up its operations in the Montney formation in British Columbia.

** Shoemaker Steve Madden said it will buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.

** Costa Coffee, the world's second-biggest coffee shop chain, should remain part of Whitbread Plc to maximise opportunities for international expansion, its Managing Director John Derkach told Reuters on Friday.

** Southeastern Asset Management, an investment management firm that holds nearly 10 percent of Vulcan Materials Co's shares, said the construction materials company should strike a deal with rival Martin Marietta Materials.

** Troubled Swiss refiner Petroplus raised the spectre of a permanent shutdown of three of its five refineries, putting one on the market and saying it would consider the future of two others in a European market awash with un-saleable plants.

** ThyssenKrupp signalled to shareholders it was not planning a quick exit from its beleaguered Steel Americas business, but said Germany's largest steelmaker faced a tough 2012 with a significant decline in first quarter profit.

** Cosway Corp Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed unit of Malaysian gaming-to-property conglomerate Berjaya Corp Bhd, said that Berjaya shareholders had voted to privatise the company.

** China-based AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc said it has received an offer from private equity group CITIC Capital China Partners to take the software and IT services company private for an undisclosed amount.

** Shares of Talbots Inc rose as much as 22 percent after CNBC reported that two private equity firms are weighing offers for the struggling women's apparel retailer.

** Gazprom, holder of the world's largest gas reserves and seeking a strategy to expand in LNG, held talks with Novatek on possible joint projects on the Yamal Peninsula, where Novatek already has a deal with Total .

** Oil sands developer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd said on Friday it has initiated a strategic review of its operations just days after replacing a chief executive who opposed a sale of the company.

(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)