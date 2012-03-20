(Adds Roche and others)

March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Commodities trader Glencore, backed by partners Richardson International and Agrium Inc, has agreed to buy Viterra in a cash deal valuing Canada's largest grain handler at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion).

** U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland did not submit a final bid for Canadian grain company Viterra after deeming the cost of an acquisition "would not meet our return objectives," ADM CEO Patricia Woertz said.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche wrote to Illumina investors directly and urged them to accept its $5.7 billion bid, arguing that the U.S. gene decoder faces pressure on revenue and tough competition on its own.

** Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to buy some overseas divisions of the Coutts private banking business from Royal Bank of Scotland, giving RBC access to high net worth individuals in fast-growing emerging markets.

** Sea Dragon Energy will acquire, all shares of NPC Egypt, for 437.5 million common shares of Sea Dragon at $0.20 per share and $60 million of preferred shares will be issued to Golden crescent at the closing of the acquisition.

** The boards of Satyam Computer Services Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd., IT services providers part of the Mahindra group, will meet on Wednesday to consider a merger, the companies said in separate statements.

** Italian private equity funds Palladio and Sator said they had no insurance partner backing them in their bid to rescue troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA, as they set out their plans to counter a bid from Unipol.

(Compiled by Monika Shinghal and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)