(Adds Zynga Inc, Watson Pharmaceuticals and others)

March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** South Korean state oil firm Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said a consortium led by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, of which it is a part, will buy U.S.-based El Paso Corp's oil and gas business for $7.15 billion.

** Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to buying Swiss-based Actavis for around $7 billion, marking the latest deal between generics companies racing to achieve economies of scale, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen's 1 billion euro ($1.3 bln) share sale appeared to be in the bag, freeing the carmaker to focus on its next hurdles: downsizing European production and making its alliance with General Motors work.

** JPMorgan has agreed to buy a 19.9 percent stake in Chinese trust company Bridge Trust Co, according to media reports.

** India's GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is looking to sell down its stakes in the Alpha coal project and related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the $10 billion cost of the projects, its Australian chief said.

** U.S. staffing provider On Assignment Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy privately held rival Apex Systems Inc for $600 million, including debt.

** AIA Group Ltd said that Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co had agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in the firm for about $430 million.

** Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm has invested $300 million in China's Tianhe Chemicals Group, the two companies said.

** Lloyd's of London insurer Hardy Underwriting said it had accepted a 280 pence per share cash takeover offer from U.S. rival CNA Financial, valuing it at about 143 million pounds ($227 million).

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Johnson & Johnson are taking a new tack in the hunt for tomorrow's drugs by linking with venture capital firm Index Ventures in an unusual tie-up. The two pharmaceutical manufacturers will together contribute half the funding for a 150 million euros ($199 million) fund being launched by Index to invest in early-stage life sciences projects, primarily in Europe.

** Broadcom Corp said it would pay about $195 million to buy BroadLight, a maker of chips used in fiber optic networks carrying services such as television and high-speed Internet.

** Indonesia-focused private equity firm Saratoga Capital and two other investors have launched a sale of their 315 million shares in telecom tower firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to raise up to 913.5 billion rupiah ($100 million), sources said.

** Land Securities Group said it would sell its Liverpool assets to InfraRed Capital Partners for 77 million pounds ($122.08 million).

** Hercules Offshore Inc said on Tuesday it will buy a rig from a unit of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc for $40 million in cash to execute a three-year drilling contract with world's largest oil producer Saudi Aramco.

** Synergy Health said it would buy Surgical Solutions LLC from Empire Investment Holdings for $6.5 million in cash.

** Intertek Group bought Atlanta-based 4th Strand from its management shareholders for a total consideration of $6.4 million.

** Hewlett Packard Co CEO Meg Whitman plans to combine the computing giant's PC and printing divisions in a major internal overhaul intended to spur combined sales of hardware to customers, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

** Zynga Inc is buying OMGPOP, maker of the popular game "Draw Something" for an undisclosed sum, as the company moves to expand its games lineup on mobile devices and Facebook.

** Commerzbank and the European Commission are likely to announce a deal on the revamp of the German bank's ailing mortgage division later this month, three people close to the bank told Reuters.

** A former Russian Energy Minister is planning to bid for three refineries owned by bankrupt oil refiner Petroplus, a source close to the matter said.

** The Hartford Financial Services Group, under pressure from its biggest shareholder, famed hedge fund manager John Paulson, said it would get rid of most of its life insurance-related operations.

** A fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC said it will acquire the Irish consumer credit card portfolio of Bank of America Europe Card Services.

(Compiled by Monika Shinghal and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)