(Adds Monster Worldwide Inc, Gothaer Insurance Group)

March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell a 500 million pounds ($792.4 million) portfolio of mostly UK leveraged loans to private equity firm Bain Capital's Sankaty Advisors unit, said sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Monster Worldwide Inc is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview.

** Germany's Gothaer Insurance Group is in talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish insurer Isik Sigorta from Bank Asya , four sources close to the process told Reuters, as it seeks to tap a potential growth market.

** Enbridge Inc said it bought a 50-megawatt project in Nevada from First Solar Inc for undisclosed terms, marking the Canadian company's entry into the U.S. solar energy market.

** Sony Corp said it will sell off part of a chemical and device subsidiary that makes films and adhesives used in televisions, cameras and mobile phones to state-backed Development Bank of Japan Inc.

** The $2 billion term loan for Mumbai-listed Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) financing its potential bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide is close to being finalised, with an arranger group comprising 4-5 banks likely to be in place in the next few days, according to sources familiar with the situation.

** U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc said it will buy UK-based Travel Channel International Ltd for 65 million pounds ($103 million) to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia.

** Eureka Hunter agreed to buy TransTex Gas Services for $58.5 million, and said the acquisition will be immediately accretive to Magnum Hunter.

** IHS Inc said it bought IMS Research for about $46 million.

** U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group Inc said it would venture into China's fast-growing luxury retail market for the first time, seeking to build a presence there via the web. Neiman will invest $28 million in fashion website Glamour Sales Holding which will help it establish an e-commerce website by the end of 2012.

** Graphite India said it disposed of its entire shareholding in its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, Carbon International Holdings NV, for about 4.59 million euros.

** Ericsson, the world's top mobile network equipment maker, has increased its stake in joint venture LG-Ericsson as it looks to consolidate its position in the fast-growing South Korean market.

** General Electric Co said it would acquire majority interest in Advanced Systek of India.

** Aegon NV bought 50 percent stake in Spanish insurer Liberbank vida. Aegon already had an alliance with the life insurer.

** RadioShack Corp announced southeast Asia expansion with Berjaya Retail Berhad, and is expected to open at least 1,000 franchise locations across the Association of Southeast Asia Nations within the first 10 years.

** Max India Ltd said the board approved of the acquisition of entire existing equity share capital of Antara Senior Living Pvt Ltd.

** Columbus Silver Corp said shareholders approved its acquisition by Santa Fe Gold.

(Compiled by Monika Shinghal and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)