March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.

** Morgan Stanley is interested in buying all of Citigroup Inc's stake in their wealth management joint venture this year in what could be a roughly $10 billion deal, said people familiar with Morgan Stanley management's thinking.

** HSBC Holdings PLC said it would sell 80.1 percent of HSBC Private Equity Middle East Limited to Havenvest Partners Limited.

** A Luxembourg-based investment fund on Friday will bid for a 5 percent stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena < B MPS.MI> , the latest suitor to emerge after two Italian private equity funds pulled out of talks to buy a chunk of Italy's third biggest bank.

** China's XCMG is finalizing a deal to invest in privately held German machinery manufacturer Schwing, three sources close to the process said, as Chinese companies race to get their hands on German industrial know-how.

** ING Groep NV has put its roughly $775 million stake in Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl on the block as the bailed-out Dutch financial services group pushes ahead with Asian divestments, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Zynga Inc shareholders will sell Class A shares worth about $591 million, with founder and CEO Mark Pincus alone set to reap about $227 million based on Thursday's closing price.

** The German government plans to buy a bigger stake of up to 12 percent of EADS from Daimler and private banks, a government source said on Friday, in a sign it wants to defend national interests in the European aerospace group.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg considers it a priority to gain 100 percent ownership of Chinese brewer Chongqing Brewery as it continues to strengthen its foothold in Asia, its chairman told Reuters.

** Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc said on Thursday it will buy privately owned Newport Medical for about $108 million to gain access to ventilator devices.

** API Technologies Corp said it bought UK-based C-Mac Aerospace Limited for about $33 million.

** Opsec Security Group PLC proposed to buy Delta Labelling Limited and Delta Labelling (HK) Ltd for about 12.5 million pounds ($19.76 million) plus Delta's excess cash at the completion of the acquisition.

** Braveheart Investment Group PLC said it acquired Neon Capital Partners for 380,000 pounds ($600,700).

** Swisher Hygiene Inc said it acquired certain assets of Environmental Biotech, for about $371,000 in cash. It also said it acquired certain assets of Green on Whites Inc.

** Exxon Mobil Corp has put 78 French gas stations on the block, part of a wider effort to sell out of such activities in Europe following similar moves in the United States, financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

** EBay Inc agreed to sell its Rent.com unit to PRIMEDIA on Thursday, as the company shifts away from classified and listings businesses to focus on other e-commerce and payments efforts.

** Part-nationalized British bank Lloyds said on Thursday, the sale of 632 retail bank branches to The Co-Operative Group was proving to be "highly complex", signaling a deal may take longer than planned and could even fall apart.