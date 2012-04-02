April 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Monday.
** DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest
bank, has agreed to pay $7.24 billion for Indonesia's Bank
Danamon, offering a 52 percent premium for a
middle-ranking lender with high funding costs, raising questions
on the price.
** Misys' shareholder ValueAct said it would not bid
for the banking software group, leaving a $2 billion recommended
offer from private equity group Vista as the last remaining
option following a three-way battle for the British company.
** The London Stock Exchange (LSE) closed in on
completing its takeover of European clearing house LCH Clearnet
on Monday, saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of
the majority of shareholders and was expected to close in the
fourth quarter.
** Chinese aluminum giant Chalco stepped up its
diversification on Monday, agreeing to pay $926 million for a
controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources in
a deal with mining billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe
Resources.
** British engineering firm Bodycote said it bought
Curtiss-Wright Corp's heat treatment business for $52
million (32.55 million pounds) to expand its customer base in
the U.S. aerospace industry.
** Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is to pay 40
million Canadian dollars ($40.02 million) for new shares in
Canada's IC Potash Group (ICP), paying a near 50
percent premium for a 19.9 percent stake to secure access to
potash supplies.
** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and U.S. oil
company ConocoPhillips signed a pact on Friday to
explore and develop shale gas assets and look for opportunities
in deepwater exploration.
** Ashoka Buildcon Ltd said it acquired 50 percent
equity shares of Viva Infrastructure at par vale, and added that
it now holds 99 percent of the paid up share capital of Viva
Infrastructure.
** Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out
STAR Group's 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint
venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.
** Rockwell Collins Inc said it would establish a
joint venture with China Leihua Electronic Technology Research
Institute, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Corporation of
China. The venture will focus on bringing latest surveillance
products to COMAC C919 aircraft.
** Kibo Mining PLC said it would acquire control of
a JORC compliant 129mt thermal coal resource in Tanzania and
control of licenses prospective for uranium.
** Nutreco NV said it acquired a farm mineral
company in Brazil -- Bellman.
** Jagran Prakashan Ltd said it acquired Suvi Info
Management Private Limited, subsidiary of Suvi Info.
($1 = 50.9450 Indian rupees)
($1 = 0.6259 British pounds)
($1 = 0.9995 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)