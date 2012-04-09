(Adds Gas Natural Fenosa, AOL, Xstrata, Panin Group, AT&T)
April 9 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** AOL Inc said it would sell over 800 of its
patents and related applications to Microsoft Corp, and
would grant Microsoft a non-exclusive license to the patents it
retains, for slightly over $1 billion in cash.
** Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa is in talks
with BG Group Plc to buy the UK oil and gas company's 65
percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in a deal valued
at about $900 million.
** AT&T Inc said on Monday it would sell a 53 percent
stake in its Yellow Pages business to private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP {CBS.UL}, which will pay AT&T
$750 million in cash and take on $200 million in debt.
** EFG Eurobank will sell its Turkish arm to
Kuwait's Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal which will
help shore up the struggling Greek lender's capital base.
** Private equity firm KSL Corp raised its bid for Great
Wolf Resorts Inc on Sunday by 12 percent to $234
million as it works to top rival buyout group Apollo Global
Management in their battle to acquire North America's
largest operator of indoor water parks.
** Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd
said on Monday that it plans to buy U.S. telecom
equipment firm Nistica Inc, as it looks to expand in optical
equipment for high-speed networks.
** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in
Xstrata to just over 5 percent, potentially making it
easier for commodities trader Glencore to buy the
Anglo-Swiss miner.
** Indonesia's Panin Group does not expect to sell its 46
percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia this year, because
the lender was seeing strong growth, dashing market speculation
of a deal.