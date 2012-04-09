(Adds Gas Natural Fenosa, AOL, Xstrata, Panin Group, AT&T)

April 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** AOL Inc said it would sell over 800 of its patents and related applications to Microsoft Corp, and would grant Microsoft a non-exclusive license to the patents it retains, for slightly over $1 billion in cash.

** Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa is in talks with BG Group Plc to buy the UK oil and gas company's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

** AT&T Inc said on Monday it would sell a 53 percent stake in its Yellow Pages business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP {CBS.UL}, which will pay AT&T $750 million in cash and take on $200 million in debt.

** EFG Eurobank will sell its Turkish arm to Kuwait's Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal which will help shore up the struggling Greek lender's capital base.

** Private equity firm KSL Corp raised its bid for Great Wolf Resorts Inc on Sunday by 12 percent to $234 million as it works to top rival buyout group Apollo Global Management in their battle to acquire North America's largest operator of indoor water parks.

** Japanese electric wire and cable maker Fujikura Ltd said on Monday that it plans to buy U.S. telecom equipment firm Nistica Inc, as it looks to expand in optical equipment for high-speed networks.

** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Xstrata to just over 5 percent, potentially making it easier for commodities trader Glencore to buy the Anglo-Swiss miner.

** Indonesia's Panin Group does not expect to sell its 46 percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia this year, because the lender was seeing strong growth, dashing market speculation of a deal.