April 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Monday:
** French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30
percent of British power producer International Power it
does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion),
increasing its exposure to fast-growing markets around the
world.
** Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy $2.3 billion
worth of shares in China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China, the Singapore state investor said on Monday,
giving it a 5.3 percent stake in the world's largest bank by
market value.
** Australia's Dexus Property Group is selling 65
of its U.S. industrial properties to affiliates of Blackstone
Real Estate Partners VII for $770 million and plans a share
buyback with the proceeds from the sale, Dexus said on Monday.
** Fast-growing French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire has
sealed a deal to sell a 30 percent stake to U.S. private equity
buyer TA Associates, valuing the company at around 380 million
euros, Le Figaro newspaper said on Monday.
** Great Wolf Resorts said late on Sunday it
received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company
for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest investor
rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is due
to sign a deal soon to sell 60 percent of its unlisted unit Bank
of Commerce to Malaysia's CIMB Group, the bank's
chairman said on Monday. The sale could be worth about $200
million to $250 million, said a report by the Philippine Daily
Inquirer, citing an unnamed source.
** China's second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang
Goldwind Science & Technology Co and
Sinovel Wind Group are looking into launching
takeover bids for world number one Vestas Wind Systems,
according to Danish daily Jyllands-Posten.
** Indonesia's state telecoms company PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia will form a joint venture e-commerce firm
with eBay Inc, its CEO said on Monday. Telkom will own
60 percent of the joint venture PT MetraPlasa with eBay holding
the rest, with operations starting next year, said Rinaldi
Firmansyah.
** BK Giulini GmbH, a subsidiary of Israel Chemicals
, said on Monday its BKG Water Solutions division had
bought TIAMI VATTENKEMI, one of Scandinavia's largest water
treatment companies, to boost its presence in northern Europe.
** Private equity giant KKR is working on a deal to buy and
merge the diamond mining units of BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto, the Sunday Times reported.