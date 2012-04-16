April 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Monday:

** French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion), increasing its exposure to fast-growing markets around the world.

** Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy $2.3 billion worth of shares in China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Singapore state investor said on Monday, giving it a 5.3 percent stake in the world's largest bank by market value.

** Australia's Dexus Property Group is selling 65 of its U.S. industrial properties to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII for $770 million and plans a share buyback with the proceeds from the sale, Dexus said on Monday.

** Fast-growing French fashion brand Zadig & Voltaire has sealed a deal to sell a 30 percent stake to U.S. private equity buyer TA Associates, valuing the company at around 380 million euros, Le Figaro newspaper said on Monday.

** Great Wolf Resorts said late on Sunday it received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest investor rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is due to sign a deal soon to sell 60 percent of its unlisted unit Bank of Commerce to Malaysia's CIMB Group, the bank's chairman said on Monday. The sale could be worth about $200 million to $250 million, said a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, citing an unnamed source.

** China's second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co and Sinovel Wind Group are looking into launching takeover bids for world number one Vestas Wind Systems, according to Danish daily Jyllands-Posten.

** Indonesia's state telecoms company PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia will form a joint venture e-commerce firm with eBay Inc, its CEO said on Monday. Telkom will own 60 percent of the joint venture PT MetraPlasa with eBay holding the rest, with operations starting next year, said Rinaldi Firmansyah.

** BK Giulini GmbH, a subsidiary of Israel Chemicals , said on Monday its BKG Water Solutions division had bought TIAMI VATTENKEMI, one of Scandinavia's largest water treatment companies, to boost its presence in northern Europe.

** Private equity giant KKR is working on a deal to buy and merge the diamond mining units of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the Sunday Times reported.