(Adds Sunoco, Qatar National Bank, Beams, Celesio, Thomson
Reuters, others)
April 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 G M T on Monday:
** Swiss food group Nestle is to buy U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer's infant nutrition business for $11.85
billion, beating out French rival Danone in the battle
for dominance of baby food in fast-growing emerging markets.
** Private equity firm Lion Capital is in talks to sell
Weetabix, one of Britain's biggest breakfast cereal producers,
to Chinese government-backed food and dairy group Bright Food
for about 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion), banking sources said
on Monday.
** Mobile phone group Vodafone has agreed to buy
Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) for 1.04 billion pounds ($1.7
billion), giving it a British fixed-line network to relieve the
strain on its wireless operations from data-hungry smartphone
users.
** Britain's second-biggest drugmaker AstraZeneca
has agreed to buy U.S. company Ardea Biosciences for
$1.26 billion, giving it a new gout drug to bolster its weak
pipeline in a deal that feeds a wave of M&A in the biotechnology
sector.
** Australian flu drug maker Biota Holdings has
agreed to take over U.S. firm Nabi Biopharmaceuticals
to create a $258 million group and move to the United States,
where investors value biotech research more highly than in
Australia.
** News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp
said on Monday it will sell its healthcare
business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.25
billion in cash.
** Japanese coffee company UCC Holdings said on Monday it
had agreed to buy Geneva-based United Coffee for about 50
billion yen ($613 million).
** Beam Inc plans to buy Pinnacle vodka and Calico
Jack rum for $605 million, the company said on Monday, as it
seeks a foothold in the large, growing vodka category.
** Sunoco Inc announced exclusive talks with private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP on a potential joint venture to run
the biggest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, saying it would
delay a planned closure of the Philadelphia plant by a month.
** Ferrovial-owned BAA on Monday said it had agreed
to sell Edinburgh airport to Global Infrastructure Partners
(GIP) for 807 million pounds ($1.3 billion), adding the Scottish
hub to an investment portfolio that includes London's Gatwick
and City airports.
** Vodka producer Russian Standard has struck a deal to take
a stake of around 28 percent in Poland's Central European
Distribution Corp, allowing the struggling Polish vodka
maker to retire looming debts.
** Qatar National Bank (QNB) is increasing its
stake in Iraq's Mansour Bank to 51 percent from 23 percent as it
seeks further opportunities to expand in the region, the lender
said on Monday.
** Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio is
set to significantly boost its stake in Brazil's largest drugs
distributor Panpharma from currently 50.1 percent, two people
with the matter said.
** The 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) sale of British oil
services firm Acteon by majority shareholder private equity firm
First Reserve has begun after information on the company was
sent to potential buyers, banking sources said.
** Italian builder Salini sees a merger with Impregilo
generating recurring synergies of more than 100
million euros from 2015 in terms of core earnings, slides at a
presentation showed on Monday.
** Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services
Inc has acquired ICS Risk Advisors and Memento Inc
expanding its risk, fraud and compliance management segment, the
company said on Monday.
** City National Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of City
National Corp has agreed to buy First American Equipment
Finance in an all-cash deal.