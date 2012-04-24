(Adds MegaFon, Gol, Atlantia, others)

April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders in Russian mobile phone firm MegaFon have agreed a deal that gives control to the country's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, and nets a $3.25 billion payout for Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera, over 18 times its original investment.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Cove Energy for 1.12 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), lifting its offer to access East Africa's huge gas reserves, but failing to quell hopes of a bid battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer.

** Miner Anglo American has sold the South African arm of steelmaker Scaw Metals for $440 million to an investment consortium in a long-awaited deal, bringing proceeds from its drive to divest non-core assets to $3.7 billion over two years.

** Aluminum Corp of China Ltd said it has agreed to buy 29.9 percent of imported coking coal supplier Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million) to strengthen its downstream logistics operations.

** An undisclosed institutional investor in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd sold about $141 million stake in the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Smiths News, Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books, bought education products distributor Hedgelane Ltd for 38 million pounds ($61.2 million) to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine business.

** Gol Linhas Aéreas , Brazil's second-largest airline, is in talks to sell an additional 17 percent stake to U.S. carrier Delta Airlines to better cope with rising costs and declining market share, daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

** Finnish kitchen utensils and gardening tools maker Fiskars and Sweden's Investor have merged their shareholdings in Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, giving them a joint 19 percent stake.

** Japan's Nidec Corp said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo Corp a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

** Italian clothing group Benetton said on Tuesday it had bought 2 percent in cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli, which is in the process of listing its shares in Milan just as Benetton retreats from the Italian stock market.

** Italian motorway operator Atlantia is considering buying Brazilian peer EcoRodovias from Impregilo if the Italian builder sells its stake, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd will buy control of AlixPartners as the consulting firm known for its restructuring work pursues global expansion.