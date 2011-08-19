(Adds Sprint Nextel, Sage, J.C. Penney Co)

Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2018 GMT on Friday:

** Billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications has hired UBS to sell its 95 percent stake in tower unit Reliance Infratel and has reached out to several strategic and private equity firms, asking $5 billion for the stake, three sources with direct knowledge said.

** Sprint Nextel Corp has held talks with cable partners about supporting their loss-making Clearwire Corp wireless venture in the face of increasing competition from bigger rivals, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Bunge will invest $2.5 billion in expanding its sugar and bioenergy capacity in Brazil through 2016, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

** Poland may suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender PKO BP because of market turbulence, but such a move would not threaten its budgeted privatization goal, the government said on Friday.

** Market turmoil has derailed software group Sage's bid to buy Australian peer MYOB, handing rival bidder Bain Capital the chance to secure a deal, people familiar with the matter said. Sage had bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion), about 13 times MYOB's core earnings, and at least 10 percent above offers from competitors Bain and KKR .

** Barnes & Noble Inc on Thursday said that John Malone's Liberty Media invested $204 million in the bookseller, but discussions for Liberty to buy the company have ended.

** Arius3D Corp said it will buy all the issued and outstanding securities of Masterfile for C$21.4 million ($21.6 million).

** J.C. Penney Co Inc will allow investor William Ackman to raise his stake in the department store operator, easing a restriction put in place last October when it adopted a provision to stop him from taking over.

