Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
(Adds Credit Suisse , Adcare Health Systems, Endeavour Mining)
Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** Bain Capital has agreed to buy Australian software maker MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage Group plc's bid ran into last-minute trouble, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
** South Korean trading firm Samsung C&T said on Monday it was considering taking over independent U.S. oil firm Parallel Petroleum, which a media report said might be worth some $1 billion.
** Credit Suisse Group will buy the nearly 50 percent stake it does not own of Brazilian investment fund Hedging-Griffo for more than 1.25 billion reais ($784 million) before December 31.
** Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Monday it had agreed to buy Chilean appliance company CTI and a subsidiary for $691.5 million as it seeks to further boost its presence in emerging markets.
** Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has made a A$520 million ($543 million) offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy in a grab for resources to fuel Arrow's Australian gas-export project.
** Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp has agreed to buy Australia's Adamus Resources in a deal valued at about C$313.4 million, to create a West Africa-focused gold producer.
** Canadian miner Silvercorp Metals Inc said its majority unit agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in two Chinese mining companies for $4.3 million in cash.
** Adcare Health Systems Inc said it will acquire skilled nursing and assisted living center in Arkansas for $4.2 million to expand into the Southeast. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adcare's earnings when it closes in the fourth quarter.
** Cupid Plc bought Brazilian online dating sites for $0.75 million. The sites include AondeNamoro.com and SolteirosComFilhos.com.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.