Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** The U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday that it would require GE to sell Converteam Group SAS's Electric Machinery Holding Co to proceed with the $3.2 billion deal for a majority stake in the French company.

** The companies operating the Peruvian and Colombian stock exchanges have canceled merger plans, but will continue striving to develop the MILA system that integrates trade of the Peru, Chile and Colombia bourses. Bolsa de Valores de Colombia and Peru's Bolsa de Valores de Lima had announced in January a plan to merge.

** Canadian gold miner Northgate Minerals said it agreed to be bought by peer AuRico Gold for C$1.46 billion ($1.48 billion), and ended a deal with Primero Mining .

** Venoco Inc's Chief Executive Timothy Marquez proposed to take the oil & natural gas company private, valuing it at about $770 million.

** South Africa's Optimum Coal said on Monday that a unit of Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, had bought a 14.1 percent stake in it.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Australia's fourth-largest lender, is looking at buying Japan's Tokyo Star Bank or Aozora Bank , the Australian Financial Review said in its Street Talk Column without citing any sources.

** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it has restarted the clock on its review of AT&T Inc's proposed $39 billion purchase of smaller rival T-Mobile USA.

** A Quebec court authorized Labopharm Inc to hold a special meeting of shareholders for the approval of the Canadian biotech firm's acquisition by Paladin Labs .

** Greece's second- and third-largest banks, Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank ACRr.AT, are set to announce on Monday a merger deal to better cope with a severe sovereign debt crisis and recession, banking sources said on Saturday.

** Australia's Charter Hall Office REIT , which defeated a management takeover bid from U.S. hedge funds last month, has received a A$1.06 billion ($1.12 billion) bid approach for its Australian portfolio by a consortium led by Macquarie . (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)