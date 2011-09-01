BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
(Follows alerts)
Sept 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** U.S. IT company IBM is buying Toronto-based risk analytics software firm Algorithmics for $387 million in cash to enhance its financial services capabilities.
** Macarthur Coal said the Australian securities regulator has allowed it to delay releasing its formal response to a takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal after it agreed to a sweetened $5.2 billion bid.
** China's Citic Group has teamed up with stainless steel producers Taiyuan Iron and Steel and Baosteel to acquire a 15-percent stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95 billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
** GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500 stores owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a long-running management tussel to capitalise on China's urbanisation drive.
** British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc sweetened its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion)offer for reluctant takeover target Charter International , securing access to the toolmaker's books but not a recommendation from its board.
** Troubled diamond producer Namakwa Diamonds said it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
** Mine Safety Appliances Co said it has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent (LoI) with a potential purchaser to sell its paraclete ballistic vest business on Aug. 25.
** Australia's Adamus Resources said on Thursday it expects a friendly takeover by Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp to be completed in early November, creating a West Africa-focused company producing a quarter million ounces of gold annually by 2013. (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.