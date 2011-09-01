(Follows alerts)

Sept 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. IT company IBM is buying Toronto-based risk analytics software firm Algorithmics for $387 million in cash to enhance its financial services capabilities.

** Macarthur Coal said the Australian securities regulator has allowed it to delay releasing its formal response to a takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal after it agreed to a sweetened $5.2 billion bid.

** China's Citic Group has teamed up with stainless steel producers Taiyuan Iron and Steel and Baosteel to acquire a 15-percent stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95 billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

** GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500 stores owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a long-running management tussel to capitalise on China's urbanisation drive.

** British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc sweetened its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion)offer for reluctant takeover target Charter International , securing access to the toolmaker's books but not a recommendation from its board.

** Troubled diamond producer Namakwa Diamonds said it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

** Mine Safety Appliances Co said it has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent (LoI) with a potential purchaser to sell its paraclete ballistic vest business on Aug. 25.

** Australia's Adamus Resources said on Thursday it expects a friendly takeover by Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp to be completed in early November, creating a West Africa-focused company producing a quarter million ounces of gold annually by 2013. (Compiled by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)