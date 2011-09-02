(Adds Berkshire Hathaway, Microsemi, Johnson Controls, Gazprom, others)

Sept 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving U.S., European and Asian companies were reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:

** Mexico's state oil company Pemex raised its stake in Spain's Repsol to 9.5 percent as part of its pact with Spanish building firm Sacyr to increase their joint influence over Repsol's board.

**Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) extensively revised documents related to the acquisition of Wesco Financial at the insistence of securities regulators, according to an April letter made public on Friday.

**Microsemi is willing to walk away from its C$550 million hostile bid to take over Canada's Zarlink Semiconductor , the chief executive of the U.S. chipmaker warned on Friday.

**Johnson Controls Inc and French battery maker Saft Groupe SA will end their joint venture to develop and manufacture lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on Friday.

**Any review of Russia's gas contract with Ukraine can be possible only with the merger of Russia's Gazprom with Ukrainian Naftogaz, Interfax quoted the spokesman for Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

**Bulgaria's privatisation agency approved on Friday a deal to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of Russian bank VTB amid worker protests against the 101 million euro sale.

**Canada's Tag Oil Ltd said U.S. oil and gas major Apache Corp will buy half its stake in its East Coast Basin properties in New Zealand by spending $100 million to conduct a exploration and potential development program over four years.

** Pfizer Inc extended the expiration date of its tender offer for Icagen Inc until tonight 6 pm EDT. On Thursday, Pfizer extended the offer by 24 hours and was set to expire at midnight EDT on Thursday.

** While Time Warner is frontrunner in the sale of blue-chip Polish media company TVN , it could end in a split, with one of TVN's founding families picking up web portal Onet.pl, leaving the TV assets to the U.S. group. Three independent market sources told Reuters Time Warner was favourite to land the 56-percent stake in TVN being sold by the ITI Group.

** Garmin Ltd is looking to challenge rival TomTom's leading position in the European market for portable navigation devices (PNDs) through its acquisition of Germany-based Navigon, its executive said on Friday.

** NextEra Energy Inc , the largest U.S. renewable energy operator, said its subsidiary will sell four natural gas-based power plants for $1.05 billion to power generation and transmission company LS Power Group.

** The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy its main clearing house LCH. Clearnet, a deal that could snatch the prized European asset from under the noses of data vendor Markit and exchange rival Nasdaq OMX .

** Oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has agreed to sell its interests in natural gas transport infrastructure joint venture Gassled to Infragas Norge AS for 3,925 million Norwegian crowns ($733.8 million), as Shell continues its process of divesting non-core assets.

** Leading independent refiner Valero Energy Corp will buy Murphy Oil Corp's 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, associated logistics and inventory for about $625 million, the companies said on Thursday.

** A Chinese consortium acquiring a 15-perecnt stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95 billion also includes Anshan Iron & Steel Group and Shougang Group, one of its partners said on Friday.

** China's Baidu Inc is on the lookout for acquisitions in mobile Internet and cloud computing, part of a broader drive to bolster its presence in the increasingly competitive mobile web market.

** A proposed tie-up between Anglo American's Tarmac and French cement maker Lafarge of their construction materials businesses in the UK has been challenged by the country's Office of Fair Trading (OFT).

** Liz Claiborne Inc said it would sell its money losing international Mexx business to a joint venture with Gores Group LLC, allowing the women's clothing maker to cut down on debt and focus on its core brands.

** South African copper and cobalt miner Metorex said on Friday it expected Nov. 25 to be its last day of trade on the Johannesburg bourse before it is taken over by Chinese metals group Jinchuan.

** ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, and China's Hunan Valin Group will accelerate a strategic partnership for the production of high-end steel products in China and iron ore purchases, the companies said in a joint statement.

** Reliance Capital and its Japanese partner in life insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, will explore strategic tie-ups in finance, initially in the asset management and private equity businesses of the Indian group.

** Mosaid Technologies has acquired about 2,000 Nokia and Microsoft wireless patents in a deal that could protect it from a C$480 million ($490 million) hostile takeover attempt.

** Traders who bet on deals are putting low odds on billionaire investor Carl Icahn making any inroads at Clorox Co .

** Senior Housing Properties Trust said it would buy nine senior living rental properties operated by privately held Vi as Classic Residence for $314 million.

** Struggling Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc is not interested in acquiring the PC business of bigger rival Hewlett-Packard Co , which the U.S. firm is trying to carve out from the group, a senior Acer official said.

** Private equity firms Advent International, Carlyle Group and CVC are due to bid for Swiss-German private hospital operator Ameos, several people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

** Talks have collapsed on a proposed $200 million investment in the New York Mets from hedge fund manager David Einhorn, in exchange for a minority stake in the struggling baseball team.

** A deal that would hand control of Italy's No. 2 power producer Edison to French utility EDF is unlikely to happen before a key mid-September deadline according to Edison shareholder A2A.

** A subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan has acquired the brokerage business of South Africa's Alexander Forbes in 11 African countries for 809 million rand ($115.5 million), a company executive said on Thursday.

** EU regulators are examining whether a combined Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext would block the entry of players such as BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, The Order Machine and Turquoise into derivatives trading.

** Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed to France Telecom that it is the sole bidder for the government's 49 percent stake in China Congo Telecom, a France Telecom official said on Thursday.

** France Telecom does not see any impact on its asset sale plans from current market volatility and has attracted interest for its Swiss business, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

** Bill Burke and certain other investors have offered Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team owner Frank McCourt $1.2 billion for the bankrupt team, a Los Angeles Times report said, citing two people familiar with the contents of an offer letter.

** Blue Coat Systems Inc signed a standstill agreement -- a defense against hostile takeovers -- with hedge fund Elliott Associates, sending the network equipment maker's shares up more than 11 percent.

** Failed Icelandic bank Glitnir will offer its 10 percent stake in British retailer Iceland Foods in the auction of a majority stake held by its compatriot Landsbanki.

