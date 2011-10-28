(Adds DuPont, Saab, Sara Lee Corp, Royal Bank of Canada)
Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** A transport unit of Russian metals tycoon Vladimir Lisin
will buy control of Russian Railways unit Freight One for nearly
126 billion roubles ($4.2 billion), a source familiar with the
results of the auction told Reuters on Friday.
** Chemical maker DuPont is considering the sale of
its auto and vehicle paint business and has hired Credit Suisse
Group AG to advise on the sale, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
** Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP is close to
agreeing on a $1 billion deal to buy a 45 percent stake in
Amazon oil exploration blocks from Brazil's HRT Participacoes
, sources close to talks said on Friday.
** Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd
said it will buy out China Real Estate Information Corp
in a deal valued at about $960 million, to provide
clients with a comprehensive suite of services.
** An agreement by a private equity firm to buy Mosaid
Technologies for C$590 million ($594 million) includes
core wireless patents controlled by the Ottawa-based target
company as part of a recent deal with Nokia and Microsoft.
** French electricity giant EDF and a group of
Italian investors have taken a big step forward towards reaching
a deal over control of utility group Edison after
months of fruitless negotiations, three sources told Reuters on
Friday.
** Finland's Biotie Therapies abandoned a plan to
buy Newron Pharmaceuticals after the Italian drugmaker
lost a partnership deal with Germany's Merck KGaA for
its experimental Parkinson's disease drug safinamide.
** Struggling Saab is set to follow rival Swedish car maker
Volvo into Chinese ownership under a planned 100 million euro
($141 million) rescue purchase by Pang Da Automobile Trade Co
and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co.
** Sara Lee Corp's auction for its French baked
goods unit has moved into the home stretch with private equity
firms Trilantic Capital Partners and Sagard seen likely to post
final offers, sources familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
** Mining company Minmetals Resources Ltd may
consider buying the overseas assets of its Chinese parent,
aiming to become one of the world's top mid-sized companies in
the next 3-5 years, its chief financial officer said on Friday.
** Royal Bank of Canada is "examining its
opportunities" regarding its joint venture with distressed
Belgian lender Dexia , RBC's chief executive said on
Friday.
