UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Monday:
** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.
** Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller higher-margin labels.
** France's Suez Environement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The purchase price was likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.