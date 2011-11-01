(Adds Metro, KKR)

Nov 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** German retailer Metro has drawn a bid for its Kaufhof department-store chain from Greek shipping investor George Economou, a German newspaper reported, citing sources.

** Private equity company KKR & Co is in exclusive talks to buy most of Samson Investment Co, a privately held U.S. oil and gas company, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** BB&T Corp will buy Florida-based BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc's bank subsidiary with $3.3 billion in deposits, the companies said.

** HRT agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in 21 Amazon oil blocks to Anglo-Russian TNK-BP for $1 billion, the Brazilian start-up company said on Monday.

** Indonesia's Bakrie Group is selling a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi Plc , its joint venture with financier Nathaniel Rothschild, to coal miner PT Borneo Lumbung Energi in a $1 billion deal to avoid a loan default.

** Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd said on Tuesday it will buy Singapore-based sister firm Fortis Healthcare International for $665 million.

** Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc said it would pay $338 million to buy King's Safetywear Ltd, a maker of protective shoes for workers in factories, mines and other industrial environments.

** Yahoo said it will acquire interclick for about $270 million to improve data-targeted solutions and optimized returns for advertisers.

** Huntsman Corp said it sold its stereolithography and Digitalis machine manufacturing businesses to 3D Systems Corp for $41 million.

** Management Consulting Group PLC , the international professional services group, said it has acquired a retail consulting business operating in China, Vertical Retail Consulting Ltd and Vertical Retail Consulting Hong Kong Ltd, for $2.25 million.

** Quindell Portfolio PLC has acquired the entire issued share capital of Maine Finance Ltd, an internet based financial services broking business, for a mutually agreed valuation of £2.1 million ($3.4 million).

($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik And Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)