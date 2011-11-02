(Adds Pepsi, Metro, Diamond Foods, Birla Group, NYSE Euronext)
Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer
will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Nov. 8 for further
talks on its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) deal, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** India's diversified Aditya Birla Group is considering
bidding for Australia's New Hope Corp , a $5 billion
coal miner that put itself up for auction last month, sources
with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
** Shares in Diamond Foods Inc lost nearly a
quarter of their value on Wednesday, a day after the food maker
pushed back finalizing its $1.5 billion acquisition of the
Pringles chips brand to allow it time to complete an accounting
probe into its walnut business.
** Metro AG , the world's No.4 retailer, has
received offers for its Kaufhof department stores from several
parties, including a property firm part-owned by a Greek
shipping magnate and "homeless billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen.
** Beverage and snack company PepsiCo Inc will buy
Mabel, one of Brazil's biggest cookie and cracker makers,
outbidding international rivals competing to expand in the
fast-growing domestic consumer market, a local newspaper said on
Wednesday.
** China Power International Development Ltd said
on Wednesday it agreed to form a joint venture company with
China Coal Energy Co Ltd for a total investment of
4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).
** Celtic Exploration Ltd said on Tuesday it will
acquire natural gas assets at Grande Cache, Alberta in a deal
worth $50 million.
** Wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion
will buy privately held Wavion, an Israeli carrier-grade Wi-Fi
technology application company, for $30 million in cash.
** India's Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd said on
Wednesday it bought Brazil-based Rymsa Telecom with investment
of over 20 million euros ($27.3 million).
** Logistics technology company Descartes Systems Group Inc
will buy Netherlands-based InterCommIT for $13.8
million.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik And Arnav Das Sharma in
Bangalore)