(Adds Sterling Financial, BofA, ITI)

Nov 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Top U.S. electronics chain Best Buy Co is buying its British partner out of a fast-growing U.S. mobile phone joint venture for $1.3 billion and scrapping plans for a chain of European megastores.

** Tekelec , a network equipment technology provider, agreed to be bought by a private equity group led by Siris Capital for about $780 million in cash.

** France Telecom and media group Publicis announced a venture-capital fund targeting the digital economy on Monday with a targeted size of 300 million euros ($412.8 million).

** HMS Holdings Corp , provider of cost-cutting services to government and private healthcare payers, has agreed to acquire privately held HealthDataInsights Inc for about $400 million.

** U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp said Monday it would buy smaller rival Force Protection Inc for $360 million to beef up its armored vehicle business, as the industry faces big cuts in spending.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said it will increase its stake in its Thai affiliate, Advanced Info Services Public Company Limited , to 23.32 percent for up to S$328 million ($258.7 million).

** Sara Lee Corp on Monday said it is considering a 115 million euro ($159 million) offer from Franco-Canadian private equity firm Sagard for EuroDough, Sara Lee's French refrigerated dough unit.

** Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has taken control of the Korean restaurant franchiser Nolboo, a Nolboo spokesman said on Monday. Money Today reported earlier that the deal was worth 120 billion won ($108 million).

** Independent energy trader Vitol has entered into a long-term purchase agreement with Sterling Oil Trading and Sterling Oil Exploration for their new Nigerian Okwuibome crude oil production, the company said on Monday.

** Sterling Financial Corp said its unit has agreed to buy First Independent Bank to boost its presence in Portland and Vancouver in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Under the terms of agreement, Sterling Savings Bank would initially pay a premium of $8 million to the net value of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities of the 100-year-old bank.

** Private equity firm JLL Partners will buy American Dental Partners Inc for $317 million in cash, reflecting continued private equity interest in the healthcare space.

** PepsiCo Inc agreed to sell its interest in 24 soft drink bottlers in China to Hong Kong-listed Tingyi Holdings Corp , an acknowledgment that its strategy in China was not working.

** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Monday that it was considering purchasing German wind turbine maker Bard, as the South Korean shipbuilder seeks new revenue sources in the fast-growing industry.

** Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp is considering listing its unit Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holdings Co Ltd (TAB), a joint venture with Asahi Group Holdings Ltd , Tingyi Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said on Monday.

** Bank of America Corp sold its stake in the largest Pizza Hut franchisee, as the second-largest U.S. bank by assets continues to shed assets.

** ITI, majority owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN , said on Monday it aims to buy a 33 percent stake in itself held by the family of its co-founder, as the group prepares for a tie-up with French group Vivendi's Canal+.

(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)