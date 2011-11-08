(Adds Warsaw Bourse)

Nov 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chinese gold and copper miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it would acquire 45 percent of Gold Eagle Mining Investment Ltd for 1.44 billion yuan ($226.7 million).

** Landry's Inc owner Tilman Fertitta finally struck a $131.6 million deal to buy out seafood chain McCormick & Schmick's , ending a months-long pursuit that had seen the restaurant magnate go hostile with his bid.

** Irish drinks group C&C said it bought the second-largest cider brand in the United States, Hornsby's, and will pay between 16.4-20 million euros ($22.5-27.5 million) in cash, depending on the performance of the business in the coming months.

** Information technology service provider Atos said it had formed a joint venture with China's Ufida Software to provide cloud computing services for mid-sized companies. The companies together invested 5.7 million euros in the joint venture called Yunano.

** Eastman Kodak said it sold its Image Sensor Solutions business to Platinum Equity for an undisclosed sum in a move that will provide it with much needed capital as it grapples with dwindling cash reserves.

** Warburg Pincus LLC and Goldman Sachs said on Monday they would buy a majority stake in a hosting and online services firm from private equity outfit Accel-KKR, seeking to tap growth in the cloud services market.

** Luxury and retail group PPR SA said it would take over Brioni, an Italian fashion brand, for an undisclosed price in a move to strengthen its position in the high-end menswear market.

** The Warsaw bourse agreed to pay 179.4 million zlotys ($57 million) for an 80-percent stake in its local energy-trading rival PolPX, as it moves to diversify its offer, GPW said in a statement. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)