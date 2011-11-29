(Adds Russian Standard Vodka, Nokia Siemens Networks, Eni)

Nov 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** Japan's Olympus Corp has launched a review of its business structure, according to an internal memo, amid speculation that the 92-year-old company may have to sell assets in order to survive a massive accounting scandal.

** The world's largest inspection services company SGS said it was in final talks to buy a subsidiary of Chile's Centro de Investigacin Minera y Metalrgica (CIMM) that provides technical services to the country's mining industry.

** Standard Chartered has ended talks to acquire the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank because of a worsening economic climate, Piraeus said on Monday.

** Australia's competition watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's $1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at Foxtel's request, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was going to be blocked.

** Commerzbank is considering transferring its loss-making real estate finance unit Eurohypo to the German state, sources close to the bank told Reuters.

** Canada's sixth-largest oil producer Nexen Inc said it would sell 40 percent stake in its northeast British Columbia assets for C$700 million ($678.7 million) to a consortium led by Japan's Inpex Corp.

** Poland's competition watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of some Polish assets sold by Swedish state utility Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zlotys ($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.

** Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, set out restructuring measures on Tuesday that could lead to hundreds of millions of crowns being distributed to shareholders.

** French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it was actively looking for acquisitions after cutting first-half debt and said it had the firepower to seal deals worth up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).

** BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, is considering selling all or part of its diamond assets, including its stakes in the EKATI mine and the Chidliak exploration project in Canada.

** Vodka producer Russian Standard Vodka, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Central European Distribution Corp, a Polish rival which has lost more than 80 percent of its market value this year.

** Struggling mobile telecom gear venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a unit working on a niche WiMax technology to private-equity backed NewNet Communication Technologies.

** Italian oil and gas major Eni has bought a 32.5 percent stake in the Evans Shoal gas field in Australia from Australia's Santos Ltd, Eni said on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)