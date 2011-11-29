UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
Nov 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** Japan's Olympus Corp has launched a review of its business structure, according to an internal memo, amid speculation that the 92-year-old company may have to sell assets in order to survive a massive accounting scandal.
** The world's largest inspection services company SGS said it was in final talks to buy a subsidiary of Chile's Centro de Investigacin Minera y Metalrgica (CIMM) that provides technical services to the country's mining industry.
** Standard Chartered has ended talks to acquire the Egyptian unit of Greece's Piraeus Bank because of a worsening economic climate, Piraeus said on Monday.
** Australia's competition watchdog has again postponed a decision on pay TV group Foxtel's $1.92 billion bid for rival Austar, this time at Foxtel's request, sparking talk Foxtel feared the deal was going to be blocked.
** Commerzbank is considering transferring its loss-making real estate finance unit Eurohypo to the German state, sources close to the bank told Reuters.
** Canada's sixth-largest oil producer Nexen Inc said it would sell 40 percent stake in its northeast British Columbia assets for C$700 million ($678.7 million) to a consortium led by Japan's Inpex Corp.
** Poland's competition watchdog (UOKiK) cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of some Polish assets sold by Swedish state utility Vattenfall for 2.96 billion zlotys ($873.3 million), UOKiK said on Tuesday.
** Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA, an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, set out restructuring measures on Tuesday that could lead to hundreds of millions of crowns being distributed to shareholders.
** French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday it was actively looking for acquisitions after cutting first-half debt and said it had the firepower to seal deals worth up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion).
** BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, is considering selling all or part of its diamond assets, including its stakes in the EKATI mine and the Chidliak exploration project in Canada.
** Vodka producer Russian Standard Vodka, owned by billionaire Roustam Tariko, has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Central European Distribution Corp, a Polish rival which has lost more than 80 percent of its market value this year.
** Struggling mobile telecom gear venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a unit working on a niche WiMax technology to private-equity backed NewNet Communication Technologies.
** Italian oil and gas major Eni has bought a 32.5 percent stake in the Evans Shoal gas field in Australia from Australia's Santos Ltd, Eni said on Tuesday.
