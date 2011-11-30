BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp
Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
** U.S. communications regulators released a staff report criticizing AT&T Inc's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA, even though they agreed on Tuesday to let the companies withdraw their request for approval.
** Hana Financial Group and U.S. fund Lone Star are likely to agree to cut the price for Hana's 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) buy of the fund's stake in Korea Exchange Bank by at least 7 percent, a source said on Wednesday.
** TE Connectivity Ltd is to buy Deutsch Group SAS, a maker of heavy-duty electronic connectors, for about 1.55 billion euros ($2.06 billion) as it looks to expand its presence in the defence and industrial transportation markets.
** South Korea's Samsung C&T and state-run oil firm KNOC are buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, in a deal that enables the Samsung Group to expand its natural resources business. Samsung C&T confirmed the deal on Wednesday, though it would not disclose the price. A source close to the deal told Reuters that Samsung C&T and KNOC agreed to pay $772 million to Apollo.
** Pola Orbis Holdings, a Japanese cosmetics and skincare maker, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Jurlique International, an Australian organic skin care product maker, for about A$300 million ($300 million) as it seeks overseas expansion.
** Chinese online game developer and operator Changyou.com Ltd said it will buy game information portal 17173.com from search engine firm Sohu for $162.5 million in cash.
** An Australian court overturned a decision by the country's competition watchdog to block wholesale firm Metcash buying stores from South Africa's Pick n Pay, a precedent that may make it harder to challenge future deals.
** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to buy Australian mineral water company Mountain H2O, seeking to capitalise on growing demand for bottled water with its latest acquisition abroad.
** Piraeus Bank posted a nine-month loss after a jump in bad debt provisions and Greece's fourth-largest lender said it still planned to sell its Egyptian operations even though Standard Chartered has pulled out of talks on a deal.
** The French bank Societe Generale SA on Tuesday said its TCW Group unit, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, is not for sale, rejecting a published report to the contrary.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.