(Adds Banco de Credito del Peru)
Dec 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** Blackstone Group and Bain Capital are preparing a
bid for all of Yahoo Inc with Asian partners in a deal
that could value the Internet company at about $25 billion, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Shareholders in Foster's Group Ltd
overwhelmingly backed SABMiller's A$11.5 billion ($11.8
billion) deal to acquire the Australian brewer in a vote on
Thursday, clearing the last hurdle for the takeover.
** U.S. investment firm Lone Star has agreed to cut the
price of its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) stake sale in Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group Inc
by about 11 percent, said a source familiar with the
deal.
** BP Plc said it has agreed to sell its Canadian
natural gas liquids business to Plains All American for
$1.67 billion as it seeks to raise $45 billion to pay for its
Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
** Spotless Group has decided to pursue talks with
private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it
sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711
million ($730 million).
** Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc agreed
to buy peer Magma Design Automation Inc for $7.35 a
share in cash, a premium of 28.5 percent over Magma's Wednesday
closing price of $5.72. Including debt, the deal is valued at
about $507 million.
** Western Refining Inc said it will sell two of its
facilities in Virginia and a segment of its crude oil pipeline
in New Mexico for $220 milion to the subsidiaries of Plains All
American Pipeline.
** Italy's Luxottica, the world's No. 1 eyewear
maker, confirmed on Thursday it agreed to buy Brazilian eyewear
maker Tecnol for around 110 million euros ($148.08 million) to
increase its foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing
luxury markets.
** Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate
Delek Group signed an agreement to buy a 51.9 percent
stake in Cohen Development and Industrial Buildings
held by the Cohen and Tadmor families for 275 million shekels
($73 million).
** The former chief executive of disgraced Olympus Corp
, Michael Woodford, launched a campaign on Thursday to
oust the board of directors, reclaim his old job and bring in
his own team to save the Japanese firm from a big accounting
scandal.
** British insurer Hardy Underwriting said it is to
undertake a strategic review after it got several preliminary
expressions of interest in its business that has been hit hard
by a string of natural disasters over the past year.
** Bermuda-based reinsurer Haverford warned it may walk away
from a bid to buy 25 percent of London-listed rival Omega
, citing a "very significant and unexpected deterioration
in Omega's financial position and prospects".
** Japan's Daiwa Securities Group said it would
sell a prime brokerage business serving hedge funds to Canada's
Bank of Nova Scotia as part of a restructuring of its
ailing overseas operations.
** Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG agreed on
Thursday to join hands on a broad range of environmental
technologies, forging a partnership between two engineering
stalwarts in the increasingly competitive auto industry.
** Societe Generale said on Thursday its planned
sale of billions of euros in aircraft, shipping and real-estate
loans was ongoing as the French bank cuts debt and shrinks its
balance sheet to cope with tougher regulations and higher
funding costs.
** Visteon Corp and BorgWarner Inc separately
announced plans on Wednesday to sell units that are not part of
their core businesses.
** CMA CGM will announce later on Thursday an operational
agreement with rival container shipping company Mediterranean
Shipping Co (MSC), a CMA CGM spokesman said.
Privately owned French group CMA CGM is the world's
third-largest container shipping firm, behind Danish-based
Maersk Line and Swiss-based MSC.
** Banco de Credito del Peru, the largest bank in
Peru, said on Thursday it bought Colombian brokerage Correval to
offer more services to investors trading on the integrated
Andean stock market MILA. BCP, as the lender is known, bought a
51 percent stake in the Colombia brokerage.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)