(Adds Banco de Credito del Peru)

Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Blackstone Group and Bain Capital are preparing a bid for all of Yahoo Inc with Asian partners in a deal that could value the Internet company at about $25 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Shareholders in Foster's Group Ltd overwhelmingly backed SABMiller's A$11.5 billion ($11.8 billion) deal to acquire the Australian brewer in a vote on Thursday, clearing the last hurdle for the takeover.

** U.S. investment firm Lone Star has agreed to cut the price of its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) stake sale in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group Inc by about 11 percent, said a source familiar with the deal.

** BP Plc said it has agreed to sell its Canadian natural gas liquids business to Plains All American for $1.67 billion as it seeks to raise $45 billion to pay for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

** Spotless Group has decided to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).

** Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc agreed to buy peer Magma Design Automation Inc for $7.35 a share in cash, a premium of 28.5 percent over Magma's Wednesday closing price of $5.72. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $507 million.

** Western Refining Inc said it will sell two of its facilities in Virginia and a segment of its crude oil pipeline in New Mexico for $220 milion to the subsidiaries of Plains All American Pipeline.

** Italy's Luxottica, the world's No. 1 eyewear maker, confirmed on Thursday it agreed to buy Brazilian eyewear maker Tecnol for around 110 million euros ($148.08 million) to increase its foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing luxury markets.

** Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group signed an agreement to buy a 51.9 percent stake in Cohen Development and Industrial Buildings held by the Cohen and Tadmor families for 275 million shekels ($73 million).

** The former chief executive of disgraced Olympus Corp , Michael Woodford, launched a campaign on Thursday to oust the board of directors, reclaim his old job and bring in his own team to save the Japanese firm from a big accounting scandal.

** British insurer Hardy Underwriting said it is to undertake a strategic review after it got several preliminary expressions of interest in its business that has been hit hard by a string of natural disasters over the past year.

** Bermuda-based reinsurer Haverford warned it may walk away from a bid to buy 25 percent of London-listed rival Omega , citing a "very significant and unexpected deterioration in Omega's financial position and prospects".

** Japan's Daiwa Securities Group said it would sell a prime brokerage business serving hedge funds to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of a restructuring of its ailing overseas operations.

** Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG agreed on Thursday to join hands on a broad range of environmental technologies, forging a partnership between two engineering stalwarts in the increasingly competitive auto industry.

** Societe Generale said on Thursday its planned sale of billions of euros in aircraft, shipping and real-estate loans was ongoing as the French bank cuts debt and shrinks its balance sheet to cope with tougher regulations and higher funding costs.

** Visteon Corp and BorgWarner Inc separately announced plans on Wednesday to sell units that are not part of their core businesses.

** CMA CGM will announce later on Thursday an operational agreement with rival container shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), a CMA CGM spokesman said.

Privately owned French group CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container shipping firm, behind Danish-based Maersk Line and Swiss-based MSC.

** Banco de Credito del Peru, the largest bank in Peru, said on Thursday it bought Colombian brokerage Correval to offer more services to investors trading on the integrated Andean stock market MILA. BCP, as the lender is known, bought a 51 percent stake in the Colombia brokerage.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)