Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Verizon Wireless agreed to pay $3.6 billion to buy wireless airwaves from a venture of cable companies Comcast Corp , Time Warner Cable Inc and privately held Bright House Networks.

** Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group with an 11 percent price-cut at 3.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion), moving closer to an exit from South Korea after years of aborted sales attempts.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn set a deadline of Monday morning for Commercial Metals to respond to his offer to buy out the metals recycler that values the company at $1.73 billion.

** Mercuria, one of the world's top energy traders, has raised almost $1.1 billion through a loan facility and the sale of oil and gas assets, beefing up its balance sheet for future growth, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Royal Bank of Scotland sold its UK tenanted pub business to Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, for 422 million pounds to further its exit from non-core businesses following its state rescue.

** President Hugo Chavez's government has agreed to pay $600 million to settle a claim from Mexico's Cemex over the 2008 nationalization of Venezuela's cement sector.

** Britain's Alterian has agreed to translation software firm SDL's sweetened all-cash offer that values the company at 68.4 million pounds.

** A judge approved an $89.4 million settlement for shareholders of Del Monte, who claimed they were shortchanged in the $4 billion sale of the food company to private equity investors led by KKR and Co.

** Seadrill Ltd, the world's largest oil drilling company by market value, bought a 28.5 percent stake in deepwater drilling firm Sevan Drilling ASA, giving it a major stake in a key growth area.

** Power and natural gas supplier Constellation Energy Group Inc agreed to buy Oneok Inc's retail natural gas marketing unit for $22.5 million in cash to expand its customer base.

** Dynegy Inc said it has joined its unit Dynegy Holdings in filing a proposed plan of reorganization with a U.S. bankruptcy court that lays out a path for the bankrupt unit's emergence from Chapter 11 in 2012.

** Italian refiner Saras has contacts with partners that could lead to strategic deals, the company said on Thursday at a time when Europe's troubled refining sector mulls tie-ups to create synergies.

** Alexander & Baldwin Inc said it plans to split itself into two companies, one with interests in real estate and agriculture and the other in ocean transportation and logistics, in a very weak shipping market.

** Norway's Statoil ASA would like to add to its acreage position in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas as it looks to grow its unconventional oil and gas assets in North America, an executive said on Thursday.

** AT&T Inc accused the U.S. communications regulator of being one-sided and cherry-picking facts when it issued a stinging rebuke of the company's plan to buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom.

** CMA CGM's full-year earnings will "probably" dip into the red after posting a quarterly net loss, its finance director said as the world's third-largest container shipping firm announced an alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) to add muscle.

** Lockheed Martin Corp is still in "the acquisition game" and would like to see more acquisitions in the coming years, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told an investor conference on Thursday.

** Private equity group CVC is holding talks with a rival buyout firm about merging its Swiss telecom business Sunrise with Orange Switzerland, a person familiar with the situation said.

** Reinsurer Haverford said it hoped to buy a 25 percent stake in rival Omega at a reduced price of 74 pence per share after opting not to proceed with an earlier bid under which it would have paid 83p.

** Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it was considering selling the stakes it holds in top Italian companies such as bigger peer Assicurazioni Generali as it seeks to boost its capital strength.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)