Jan 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash to buy U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina Inc in a hostile takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker into the gene technology field.

** Poland's treasury ministry should not object to the C$3 billion ($2.97 billion) purchase of Canadian-listed miner Quadra FNX by the Polish copper producer KGHM, a deputy minister said.

** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl said it was interested in buying a stake in a cement maker in Vietnam and expected to spend less than 10 billion baht ($315 million) on the acquisition.

** British engineering firm Weir said it agreed to buy U.S. specialist valve maker Novatech for $176 million in cash to increase its exposure to North America's booming shale oil and gas market.

** Crescent Point Energy Corp, a producer of oil in Canada's Bakken region, agreed to buy smaller rival Wild Stream Exploration Inc for C$770 million.

** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would acquire rights to market cancer drug Zevalin outside of the United States from German drugmaker Bayer for 19 million euros ($24.7 million).

** HSBC agreed to sell its Thai retail banking and wealth management units to Bank of Ayudhya as Europe's biggest bank continues to divest overseas operations which are no longer seen as core parts of its business.

