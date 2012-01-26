BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday.
** Turkish real estate investment trust Nurol Gayrimenul said it had begun talks with media company Hurriyet Gazetecilik on buying its Medya Towers property in Istanbul and were advancing towards an agreement.
** Sara Lee Corp said it had agreed to buy full rights of Senseo coffee systems from Philips Electronics NV for 170 million euros ($220.5 million), its latest move intended to bolster its international coffee and tea business.
** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon said it would continue to examine new acquisition opportunities as it posted a rise in quarterly profits.
** DP World, the world's third-largest port operator, sold its 34 percent stake in U.K.-based Tilbury Container Services Ltd for $75.48 million, it said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
