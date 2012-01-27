(Adds Eastman Chemical, Wegelin, U.S. Steel Corp)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Finnish group Nokia has sold its media
advertising business to a U.S. startup Matchbin as it focuses on
its core businesses, a company spokesman said without disclosing
details of the deal.
** South Korean regulators on Friday endorsed Hana Financial
Group Inc's 3.9 trillion won ($3.48 billion)
acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank, paving the way
for U.S. private equity firm Lone Star's sale of the local
lender and closing the final chapter of a drawn out and
acrimonious saga.
** Eastman Chemical Co is buying Solutia
Inc, a provider of chemicals for products ranging from
iPads to tires, for about $3.4 billion in cash and stock, in a
bid to improve sluggish growth and focus on markets in the
Asia-Pacific region.
** Investec has agreed to buy Irish unlisted broker
and wealth manager NCB for 32 million euros ($42 million), as
part of the South African bank's strategy to cut its reliance on
traditional lending.
** Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, is selling
its non-U.S. business to Raiffeisen after U.S. authorities
threatened to charge it with helping U.S. taxpayers to hide
assets from tax authorities.
** The Serbian government will buy back U.S. Steel
Corp's loss-making Serbian plant for a nominal one U.S.
dollar to avert major job losses and preserve a key exporter
ahead of elections in May.
