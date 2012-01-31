(Adds ERG, Chime Communications, Axa and Rio Tinto)

Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** ThyssenKrupp will go ahead with the sale of its stainless steel business to Finland's Outokumpu after clearing the 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) deal with its powerful trade unions.

** Italy's ERG has decided to sell a 20 percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil for 400 million euros ($524 million), cutting its exposure to the crisis-hit sector, the companies said.

** Medical device maker AngioDynamics said it will buy privately held Navilyst Medical in a stock deal valued at $372 million.

** South Korean retailer E-Land Group confirmed it is part of a consortium that is among short-listed bidders in the auction for bankrupt Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, a move that could help it expand further in the sportswear business.

** 888 Holdings Plc said a unit of private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extended its UK software licensing agreement with the British online gaming company to the United States.

** Japan's Orix Corp has dropped out of the race to buy software developer Yayoi, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, which could be a blow to MBK Partners' plan to sell the business.

** Benetton Group denied a report of preliminary merger talks with Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, which had boosted the shares of the Italian company.

** Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co said it would not rule out making a higher bid for Australia-listed company Ludowici.

** British marketing services group Chime Communications said its Chairman Lord Tim Bell, along with certain other senior executives, plans to buy some businesses within its public relations division.

** French insurer Axa is eyeing some of the assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI may have to sell as part of their planned merger, three sources said.

** Miner Rio Tinto has accepted China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp's (CGNPC) bid for its shares in Kalahari Minerals, the major shareholder in one of the world's largest uranium projects, it said.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)