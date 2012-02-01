(Adds Benetton Group, Enel, Atlantic Power Corp, Jefferies)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** European Union antitrust regulators have blocked the
merger of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext, making the sector's fourth failed tie-up
attempt in a year.
** Westlake Chemical Corp said it had increased its
bid for Georgia Gulf Corp to $35 per share, or roughly
$1.19 billion, an offer Westlake said was quickly rejected.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital has sealed a 508 million
pound ($802 million) takeover of hedge fund services company
GlobeOp, saying the deal gave it an attractive
opportunity to boost its presence in the fast-growing industry.
** The Benetton dynasty will buy out
minority investors for 4.60 euros per share in a tender designed
to delist the Italian clothing retail group which bears its name
and reshape its strategy to restore profitability.
The tender will cost Edizione, the holding company of the
Benetton family which owns 67.1 percent of the clothing group,
up to 276.6 million euros, Benetton said in a statement, giving
no timing for the operation which is not expected to start for
at least a month. [ID:nL5E8D163P}
** Chile's Molymet, the world's No 1 molybdenum
processor, said it will buy a 13 percent stake in Delaware-based
rare earth producer Molycorp in a deal worth around $390
million.
** Italy's Enel is placing its stake in
power grid operator Terna in a move that could raise
around 275 million euros ($363 million) for Europe's most
indebted utility.
** Carlyle sold a quarter of its stake in India's
top mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp,
two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, raising
about $270 million and nearly doubling their money from a 2007
investment.
In an unrelated deal, Warburg Pincus sold about 17.5 million
shares in lender Kotak Mahindra Bank through stock
market deals to raise about $170 million, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene is selling its
paper packaging business to Sweden's Billerud for 130
million euros ($170 million) as part of its drive to reduce
capacity and improve profitability.
** Yara, one of the world's biggest fertiliser
makers, will lift is stake in Australia's Burrup to jointly run
the firm with Apache Corp. and undertake a major
capacity expansion, the firms said.
Norway's Yara will lift its stake in Burrup to 51 percent
from 35 percent for $143 million, leaving Apache with the rest
after the two sides signed a shareholder deal and agreed to
build a new technical ammonium nitrate plant.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it has bought Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd
for 150 million Brazilian Real ($85.69 million) to boost its
presence in the sports food supplement market.
** Middle Eastern merchant bank Markab Capital has formed a
joint venture with British group Webb Capital to tap into a
growing demand by Middle Eastern companies for London share
listings.
** Eastern Europe-focused oil explorer and producer Aurelian
Oil & Gas said it would explore strategic options,
including a sale of the company, its assets or a merger.
** South Korean retail groups Shinsegae Co Ltd,
GS Retail and Lotte Group are considering bidding
for a controlling stake worth about $890 million in electronics
retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd.
** Independent power producer Atlantic Power Corp
said it bought a majority stake in Canadian Hills LLC,
which owns a 300 megawatts windpower project in Oklahoma, for
$23 million.
** Investment bank Morgan Stanley has stolen a march
on archrival Goldman Sachs by landing a brokerage seat in
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
** A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong
conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines,
is among the bidders for electronics and furniture retailer
Courts Asia Ltd, two sources close to the matter said.
** U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp announced a
stock repurchase of up to $2 billion and said it might spin off
some assets, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent and
overshadowing news of a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
** American investment bank Jefferies has
agreed to buy the historic British stockbroker Hoare Govett from
Royal Bank of Scotland, as Jefferies continues a gradual
build-up of its presence in the London marketplace.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)