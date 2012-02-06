(Adds Glencore, Express Scripts, Newfield Exploration, Fibrek,
Pinsent Masons)
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Top executives at Glencore and Xstrata
are hammering out the final details of a proposed $80 billion
merger, including the premium on offer by the commodities
trading giant to secure approval from the miner's
shareholders.
** Objections to Express Scripts' $29 billion plan
to buy rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions
are accumulating as U.S. antitrust regulators weigh
whether they have enough evidence to stop the megamerger.
** Quadra FNX Mining said on Monday proxy advisory
firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended
that Quadra shareholders vote in favor of Polish miner KGHM's
C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) offer for the Canadian
miner.
** Rural telephone services provider Consolidated
Communications Holdings Inc said it will buy SureWest
Communications for about $341 million in cash and
stock, to expand its digital TV and broadband services.
** Newfield Exploration Company said it expects to
sell non-core assets worth $335 million early this year to focus
on oil-rich properties and is looking at options for its Gulf of
Mexico fields.
** Fidelity National Financial Inc agreed to buy
O'Charley's Inc for $9.85 a share in a deal that values
the casual dining chain at $221 million in cash.
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik launched a
recommended offer on Monday for the half of Metro International
SA it doesn't own in a deal valuing
the publisher of free newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171
million).
** Vodafone has abandoned plans to merge its
operations in Greece with Wind Hellas, in a major
blow to the debt-laden smaller operator and throwing into doubt
consolidation elsewhere in Europe.
** Canada's kraft pulp producer Fibrek Inc said it
has received proposals from third parties related to its
strategic alternative process and the board is evaluating the
proposals.
(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)