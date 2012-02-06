(Adds Glencore, Express Scripts, Newfield Exploration, Fibrek, Pinsent Masons)

Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Top executives at Glencore and Xstrata are hammering out the final details of a proposed $80 billion merger, including the premium on offer by the commodities trading giant to secure approval from the miner's shareholders.

** Objections to Express Scripts' $29 billion plan to buy rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions are accumulating as U.S. antitrust regulators weigh whether they have enough evidence to stop the megamerger.

** Quadra FNX Mining said on Monday proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that Quadra shareholders vote in favor of Polish miner KGHM's C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) offer for the Canadian miner.

** Rural telephone services provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said it will buy SureWest Communications for about $341 million in cash and stock, to expand its digital TV and broadband services.

** Newfield Exploration Company said it expects to sell non-core assets worth $335 million early this year to focus on oil-rich properties and is looking at options for its Gulf of Mexico fields.

** Fidelity National Financial Inc agreed to buy O'Charley's Inc for $9.85 a share in a deal that values the casual dining chain at $221 million in cash.

** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik launched a recommended offer on Monday for the half of Metro International SA it doesn't own in a deal valuing the publisher of free newspapers at 1.15 billion crowns ($171 million).

** Vodafone has abandoned plans to merge its operations in Greece with Wind Hellas, in a major blow to the debt-laden smaller operator and throwing into doubt consolidation elsewhere in Europe.

** Canada's kraft pulp producer Fibrek Inc said it has received proposals from third parties related to its strategic alternative process and the board is evaluating the proposals.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)