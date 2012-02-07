(Adds Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Klepierre, Renesas Electronics, Televisa)

Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs, is buying $42 billion Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, the company confirmed after Reuters reported the deal.

** National Australia Bank, the country's top lender, opened the door for the sale of its underperforming UK operation worth about $4.5 billion after a rise in bad debt charges and sluggish growth.

** Commodities trader Glencore agreed on Tuesday to buy the remaining 66 percent of miner Xstrata for $41 billion in a record deal to create a powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading.

At least two top 10 shareholders in Xstrata plan to vote against a takeover by Glencore.

** Indebted Danish shipping company Torm has hired financial advisers to help it explore financing options, it said on Tuesday.

Shipping newspaper Lloyd's List earlier reported that financial restructuring advisers had been appointed to search for a private equity cash injection to keep Torm alive.

** British accountancy software group Sage has bought Ireland's Integral Computers, a Dublin-based payment processing provider, for up to 20 million euros ($26.16 million) in cash.

** Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley said its takeover interest in smaller rival Hardy would likely trigger competing bids as insurers face continued pressure to merge because of weak prices and tighter capital requirements.

** France's Lagardere SCA said it will take a writedown of 900 million euros ($1.18 billion) on the value of its problem-plagued sports business and its stake in pay-TV unit Canal+ as it reported stagnant revenue for 2011.

** Itau Unibanco , Brazil's largest private-sector lender, plans to spend as much as 11.77 billion reais ($6.81 billion) to buy out Redecard, protecting the card payment processor's position in an increasingly competitive industry.

** French real estate group Klepierre dodged questions on Tuesday on whether its majority shareholder, BNP Paribas, might offload its stake as part of an asset-sale plan.

** Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp, Fujitsu Ltd and Panasonic Corp have begun discussions toward integrating their system chip operations, the Nikkei business daily said.

** Mexico's antitrust agency said on Tuesday that it could approve a tie-up between top broadcaster Televisa and a phone company controlled by the nation's second-biggest broadcaster if competition concerns about the TV market are resolved.

