(Adds IQE, Inmarsat, Misys, BTG Pactual and others; updates Mexichem)

Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem will buy Dutch peer Wavin for 531 million euros ($703 million) after raising its offer a third time, gaining a foothold in Europe where it plans to expand through more deals.

** BTG Pactual, the Brazilian securities firm owned by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is buying Chilean rival Celfin Capital for about $600 million as it seeks to win more investment banking and capital market advisory business in South America.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co is selling its 43 percent stake in Indian affiliate S Tel for $175 million, the first exit by a foreign operator since an Indian court cancelled 122 telecoms licences last week amid a corruption probe.

** IQE Plc said it would raise about 10.5 million pounds ($16.7 million) through a share sale to invest in a solar cell maker, as the British semiconductor materials company expands in the solar cell market.

** Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese chip makers are in talks to combine their struggling system chip operations in a government-backed deal, sources said, as pressure mounts for drastic reforms to confront stiff global competition.

** Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday quashed German press speculation that it was planning to sell German unit HVB, which it considers core to its structure.

** British satellite operator Inmarsat has not received any takeover approaches, a source close to the company said on Wednesday, after speculation had driven the shares up as much as 10 percent.

** Chief Executive Mike Lawrie's decision to leave Misys at the end of March has reduced the chance of a rival bid derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but poor - fix to tackle weak demand.

** The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit until Monday Feb. 13. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)