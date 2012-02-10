(Adds Google, International Paper, Petroplus, Minmetals Resources)

Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Google Inc is expected to win approval next week from European regulators, as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according to people familiar with the matter.

** International Paper Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Temple-Inland Inc for $3.7 billion on the condition it divests three corrugated packaging mills, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

** British pumps and valves maker Weir Group said it made a 200 million pound ($317 million) takeover approach for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici, trumping an offer by Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co.

** British life insurer Phoenix has ended takeover talks with private equity company CVC Capital Partners due to differences over the terms, including price.

** Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.

** British insurer Aviva has set aside a plan to sell most of its stake in its loss-making Taiwan joint venture for the time being as Taiwan's regulators oppose its leaving the market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Three companies have shown interest in buying the French Petit-Couronne refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, including investor groups Gary Klesch and Goldsmith, a senior union representative told Reuters on Friday.

** Minmetals Resources said on Friday its acquisition of Anvil Mining will proceed now that the two firms have reached an agreement with minority stakeholders in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)