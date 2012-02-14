Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:
Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday.
** Boeing Co said on Tuesday it signed its largest ever commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal worth $22.4 billion.
** South Korean chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc named SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive after the group's flagship company SK Telecom Co become its top shareholder following a $3 billion deal.
** A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the real estate assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank LBBW for 1.44 billion euros ($1.90 billion).
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it would sell Talaris, a provider of cash-counting equipment, to Japan's Glory Ltd for 650 million pounds ($1 billion), twice the value of its original investment.
** Danish telecoms group TDC's main owners, a group of private equity funds, have sold 128.7 million shares, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday, in a market deal worth nearly $1 billion.
** India's Lanco Infratech Ltd is in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in its power business to raise $600 million to $750 million to fund expansion, a senior executive said on Tuesday, sending its shares up as much as 19 percent.
** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it is considering various options to improve competitiveness of its loss-making LCD flat-screen business but declined to comment on a media report that it may spin off the operation.
** Hampson Industries Plc said it had put itself on the block, nearly three months after the British aero engineer announced it was considering strategic options for two of its units.
** No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker Garmin Ltd agreed to buy Interphase Technologies Inc, a privately held maker of sonar devices, for an undisclosed amount. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)
