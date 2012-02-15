(Adds Sberbank, Wienerberger, InterRAO)

Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it will buy the Pringles business from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7 billion in cash, as it aims to build its position in the global snacks market comparable to its strength in the cereal business.

** Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba Group over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into question, according to sources briefed on the situation.

** Sberbank has closed its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI eastern European arm for 505 million euros ($663.1 million), a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.

** Wienerberger AG, the world's largest brickmaker, will pay Belgian chemicals group Solvay 162 million euros ($211.7 million) to acquire the 50 percent stake in plastic pipe maker Pipelife it does not already own, the Austrian group said.

** Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it was considering spinning off its loss-making LCD flat-screen business in a surprise move as it seeks to orient its components business towards OLED displays, touted as the next-generation technology that will replace LCD TVs.

** New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

** Russian state power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy assets from major utility RWE , taking advantage of the German group's chronic debt problem to make forays into mainland Europe.

** Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15 percent in less than two months, a move that could heat up the battle to control Italy's biggest builder. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)