** Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it will buy the Pringles business from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7 billion in cash, as it aims to build its position in the global snacks market comparable to its strength in the cereal business.
** Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba Group over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into question, according to sources briefed on the situation.
** Sberbank has closed its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI eastern European arm for 505 million euros ($663.1 million), a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.
** Wienerberger AG, the world's largest brickmaker, will pay Belgian chemicals group Solvay 162 million euros ($211.7 million) to acquire the 50 percent stake in plastic pipe maker Pipelife it does not already own, the Austrian group said.
** Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it was considering spinning off its loss-making LCD flat-screen business in a surprise move as it seeks to orient its components business towards OLED displays, touted as the next-generation technology that will replace LCD TVs.
** New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
** Russian state power firm InterRAO said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy assets from major utility RWE , taking advantage of the German group's chronic debt problem to make forays into mainland Europe.
** Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06 percent from 15 percent in less than two months, a move that could heat up the battle to control Italy's biggest builder. (Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
