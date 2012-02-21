(Adds PSA Peugot Citroen, Comcast)

Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's No.2 car maker, is in advanced alliance talks with U.S. peer General Motors , French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed source.

** Comcast Corp, the leading U.S. cable company, is launching four new minority-owned cable networks with partners including former basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson, hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs and Hollywood director Robert Rodriguez.

** Medco Health Solutions Inc, which has agreed to be bought by rival Express Scripts Inc, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the pharmacy benefit manager increased dispensing of more profitable generic drugs.

Medco remains confident the $29 billion merger will close in the first half of the year, the company said in conjunction with release of the financial results on Tuesday.

** Wireless tower operator SBA Communications Corp agreed to buy more than 2,300 tower sites and some antenna assets from affiliates of Mobilitie LLC for about $1.1 billion, as it looks to benefit from an explosion in data traffic.

** Global private equity firms, including KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital, and strategic rivals, are lining up potential bids for U.S.-listed AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc , sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal expected to be worth more than $1 billion.

** Jack Ma's Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group has offered around $2.5 billion to take its Hong Kong-listed Alibaba.com unit private, stressing the move was unrelated to any possible deal to buy back shares owned by Yahoo Inc.

** Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it will buy New York's CH Energy Group Inc for about $1 billion to enter the U.S. state-regulated electric and gas distribution business that assures stable return amid weak power demand.

** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma said on Tuesday it was offering to buy Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners, for $834 million in cash.

** British industrial landlord Segro plc expects to sell properties worth 300-500 million pounds ($476.08 million-$793.47 million) this year as it focuses on expanding its lucrative London and South East portfolio.

** U.S. commercial real estate services firm Grubb And Ellis Co filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and said it has agreed to sell substantially all its assets to BGC Partners Inc.

** Dragon Oil said profit surged 76 percent in 2011, helped by a production ramp up at its Turkmenistan oil field and a higher oil price, though was silent on whether it would proceed with a takeover bid for explorer Bowleven.

** AES Corp, the first U.S. power producer to enter China about two decades ago, is looking to sell all or some of its assets there, said three sources familiar with the process, hobbled by not being able to pass on higher coal costs in a state-regulated industry.

** Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc and an Omani sovereign fund boosted their stake in the Dubai Mercantile Exchange after a cash infusion on Tuesday, diluting positions held by oil majors and the ruler of Dubai's investment vehicle.

** Dutch freight and delivery group TNT Express posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook, undermining its attempts to extract a higher price from its suitor United Parcel Service and attract others.

** BASF SE announced its third acquisition in battery technology in two months, saying it would buy Merck KGaA's electrolytes business for high-performance batteries to tap into growing demand for electric vehicles.

** Private equity group BC Partners has raised 6.5 billion euros ($8.6 billion) for new deals, more than it had hoped, to make it the largest buyout fund from a European firm since the onset of the credit crisis.

** A joint venture between Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge would damage competition in the British market for construction materials, the Competition Commission said, outlining potential remedies which could include forced sales.

** British engineer AMEC is still looking for a big acquisition, even after announcing a 400 million pound ($635 million) share buyback programme and hiking its 2011 dividend by 15 percent, it said on Tuesday.

** Dubai-based Abraaj Capital is among companies interested in bidding for the media assets of Turkey's Calik Holding, ATV television and newspaper Sabah, which are being evaluated separately, two sources close to the sale process told Reuters.

** Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc dropped its pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp after U.S. antitrust regulators sued Omnicare last month saying the deal would harm competition.

** Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson is to buy privately-held WiFi technology firm BelAir Networks as part of its plan to boost its mobile broadband offering.

** Kraft Foods Inc forecast earnings growth of at least 9 percent this year even as it prunes its portfolio of North American brands.

North America's largest packaged food maker, will separate into two companies later this year. One will focus on snacks like Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, and the other will focus on North American grocery brands including Maxwell House coffee and Oscar Mayer lunch meat.

** India-focused miner Vedanta, responding to speculation it could merge two separately listed Indian subsidiaries, said on Tuesday it aimed to simplify and consolidate its structure as part of its strategy, but gave no specific detail.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)