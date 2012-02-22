(Updates Ireland's sale of state assets; Adds Bunge, SUEK and others)

Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

** The Irish government raised its target for the sale of state assets to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) on Wednesday, unveiling a final list of utilities set to go on the block headed by the energy business of its Bord Gais utility.

** Ananda Krishnan, ranked by Forbes as Malaysia's second-richest man, has put his entire power portfolio up for sale in a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made a 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy, offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.

** British utility Centrica said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of UK North Sea assets from France's Total for $388 million to grow its upstream oil and gas business.

** Citigroup's venture capital arm and Dubai-based Levant Capital have bought a $100 million controlling stake in Saudi Arabian supermarket chain Al-Raya For Foodstuff Co Ltd., lured by growth prospects in the kingdom's consumer sector.

** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software group, offered on Wednesday to buy smaller local rival Sygnity for 250 million zlotys ($79.4 million) to boost its leading position on the Polish market.

** South Korea's KB Financial Group is interested in buying ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance operations, chairman Euh Yoon-dae said.

** PT Toba Sejahtera, an Indonesian energy-focused business group, expects to launch an initial public offering for its coal unit this May but worries the euro zone crisis will hurt its pricing, founder Luhut Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.

** Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp expects to receive approval from Chinese regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc as early as March, Tingyi's parent company in Taipei said on Wednesday.

** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam put its underperforming personal care business up for sale and said it would look to return cash to shareholders, sending its shares to their highest level in nearly four years.

** General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen are discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Shareholders of China's TPV Technology Ltd have approved its taking on the loss-making television unit of Dutch group Philips Electronics, giving it a brand to help push its global expansion.

** Portugal has reached 60 percent of the privatisation target set in its international bailout plan through the sale of stakes in grid operator REN and Energias de Portugal , Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

Portugal signed off on the privatisation of 40 percent of REN to China State Grid and Oman Oil on Wednesday, which should raise 592 million euros, after selling a 21 percent stake in EDP to China Three Gorges in December for 2.7 billion euros.

** SUEK, Russia's largest steam coal miner, has bought 24.9 percent of voting shares in the country's biggest Arctic port Murmansk, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday. SUEK has not revealed what it paid for the stake, but the Russian press on Tuesday reported a price tag of $260 million.

** U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge on Wednesday said it would buy UK-based investor Climate Change Capital (CCC) for an undisclosed price after the transaction was approved by the UK's financial regulator earlier this week.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)