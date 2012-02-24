Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
(Adds Boyner, Mead-Danone, Kenneth Cole, William Hill)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.
** The regulatory clock started ticking on commodities trader Glencore's takeover of mining group Xstrata after the pair said they will notify the European Commission of the proposed $90 billion deal.
** German utility RWE's asset disposal programme will not exceed the 11 billion euro ($15 billion) maximum it has targeted, chief executive-designate Peter Terium said, hinting instead the figure could be lower.
** Citigroup Inc sold its stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp for $1.9 billion, as global banks focus on shoring up their balance sheets to meet stricter capital requirements.
** Taiwanese memory chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes said on Friday, at an estimated price of T$20-30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).
** Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co will pay $375 million to buy 33.2 percent of boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co as it moves into new store formats to cope with a stagnant domestic market.
** American clothing designer Kenneth Cole offered to buy the eponymous clothing and footwear company he founded, in a deal that values it at $280 million, expressing concerns that the market is too focused on short-term results.
** Turkish retail group Boyner Holding is to buy a 63 percent stake in YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest ever deal in non-food retail.
** Mead Johnson and Danone have teamed up to bid for Pfizer's $10 billion infant nutrition business, pitting them in a two-horse race against Nestle in the next auction round due March 5.
** Swedish engineer Sandvik is to sell its medical technology business to private equity-owned Orchid Orthopedic Solutions for an undisclosed sum, as it further streamlines its business.
** Floorcoverings maker Victoria Plc suspended its sale process as potential buyers expressed concerns about an activist investor looking to replace the board.
** William Hill Plc, Britain's biggest bookmaker, is to ramp up international expansion efforts to take advantage of countries that are legalising gambling. (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)