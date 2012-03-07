(Adds GlaxoSmithKline, Nova Scotia and others)
March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** State-owned strategic development firm 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Wednesday it had acquired
Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn
Bhd for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81 billion).
** China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy
Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday they had not made any decision on
whether to raise their $2.2 billion takeover offer for China Gas
Holdings Ltd after local media said the firms had
ruled out the possibility of sweetening the bid.
** Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer, is selling a
69.1 percent stake in Migdal Insurance to businessman
Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion, severing an historic link with
Israel to focus on core markets and high-growth emerging
countries.
** HSBC has agreed to sell its general insurance
businesses to French insurer AXA Group and Australia's
QBE Insurance Group for $914 million in cash, as
Europe's biggest bank moves ahead with its plan to divest
non-core assets.
** Speech-recognition software maker Nuance Communications
Inc said it will acquire smaller rival Transcend
Services Inc for about $300 million in cash, to expand
its customer base in the small- to mid-size hospital market.
** Finland's state investment agency Solidium has bought a
5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec
for an average 39.10 euros per share and may increase
its stake. The total investment was around 91 million euros
($119 million), Solidium said.
** Spain's second-largest bank BBVA has bought
state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday, the
latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling for capital.
** GlaxoSmithKline has resumed the hunt
for a buyer for the European slice of its non-core drugs
portfolio, with buyout firms and rival pharma in the running to
cherry pick consumer health brands, people with knowledge of the
process said.
** Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to acquire
privately held U.S. energy investment bank Howard Weil Inc,
boosting its oil and gas presence as crude prices sit near
four-year highs.
** Dutch bank ABN AMRO said on
Wednesday it has agreed to buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland's
merchant banking business in the Netherlands, cementing
its position as a leading player in the Dutch market.
** British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc
said it was on the lookout for its next acquisition. The
company, which looks to buy underperforming industrial
businesses and sell them after restructuring, on Wednesday said
it was more certain that a suitable acquisition opportunity
would arise given current market conditions.
** The Tokyo Commodity Exchange on Wednesday denied a media
report that it was set to ask CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures exchange operator, to take a stake of up to 20
percent in it, although it said such a deal could be an option
it explores in the future.
** Iraq has approved the sale by Norway's Statoil ASA
of its minority stake in a giant oil field to Lukoil
OAO, making the Russian firm the sole foreign partner
in one of Iraq's biggest new oil projects, two Iraqi oil
industry sources said on Wednesday.
** Closely held Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding (EPH) has held talks with GDF Suez and E.ON
to buy their stakes in Slovak natural gas import and
transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)