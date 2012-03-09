BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.
** A South African court on Friday largely dismissed an appeal from government and unions to roll back approval for Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of Massmart , ending months of speculation about the future of the deal.
** The London Stock Exchange is to buy a majority stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet for up to 463 million euros ($615 million) in a critical move by its boss Xavier Rolet after his failure to land a merger with Toronto's stock exchange.
** Spanish engineer Gamesa said it had reached a deal to sell four wind parks in the United States with a total generating capacity of 480 megawatts to Canadian group Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp for about $888 million.
** The Netherlands' Royal FrieslandCampina NV plans to pay $457 million to buy the remaining shares in Philippine dairy company Alaska Milk Corp, helping the Dutch company to expand its Asian footprint.
** LaSalle Hotel Properties said it acquired Hotel Palomar, Washington, DC for $143.8 million.
** Paperlinx Ltd agreed to sell its Italian business Polyedra to Lecta for $45 million.
** Green Dot Corp said it will acquire Loopt for total consideration of $43.4 million in cash.
** Keller Group Plc said Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a non-executive director and the second largest shareholder in the ground engineering firm, would be selling his 5.7 percent stake in the company.
** Experian said it acquired Court Ventures Inc, an aggregator of electronically available public records data in the United States. (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore)
