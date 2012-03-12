(Adds UPS, Pfizer and others)
March 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.
** United Parcel Service will only sweeten its 4.9
billion euros ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch parcel-delivery firm
TNT Express by a symbolic amount at best, three
sources close to the talks said.
** Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical
equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as
it looks to build a globally competitive healthcare business and
reduce its reliance on its chemicals and fibers operations.
** UnionBanCal Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, said it will buy Pacific Capital Bancorp
for $46 per share in cash to expand its geographical
footprint.
The deal, valued at about $1.5 billion, is at a 60 percent
premium to Pacific's Friday closing price.
** Pfizer is more likely to spin off its animal
health unit than sell it, reflecting the expected investor
appeal of such a large standalone business, its chief executive
said on Monday.
** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, the maker of Comet
and Spic and Span cleaners, rejected Genomma Lab's
$834 million unsolicited bid to acquire the company, calling it
"inadequate."
** China's top two online video companies are joining
forces, with Youku.com buying smaller rival Tudou
Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal worth over $1
billion, creating an industry leader with more than a one third
share of a market that is losing money as it battles rising
costs.
** France's Aeroports de Paris confirmed on Monday
that it would buy a 38 percent stake in Turkish airports
operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million
and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.
ADP is paying 11.3 Turkish lira per share, a premium of 32
percent to TAV's latest closing price, in a deal that values all
of TAV's equity at $2.3 billion, the French airport group said
in a statement.
** British aero electronics group Cobham Plc said it
was withdrawing its 273 million pounds ($428.42 million) bid for
Thrane & Thrane after the Danish communication
equipment firm rejected its offer.
** U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp has agreed
to sell its automotive lighting business to India-based Varroc
Group for $92 million in cash, as part of its drive to focus on
its climate control and electronics operations.
** POSCO Energy Co, an affiliate of South
Korea's POSCO, will buy 20 million FuelCell shares
from U.S based partner FuelCell Energy Inc at $1.50
each for proceeds of $30 million.
** Glencore is one of a handful of parties eyeing a
potential bid for Viterra, Canada's largest grain
handler, as the diversified trading house looks to boost its
agricultural presence, a Swiss-based industry source said on
Monday.
** Swiss software company Temenos pulled out of
merger talks with rival Misys on Monday, leaving the
British firm, which is struggling with a sharp fall in demand,
relying on two approaches from private equity to secure a deal.
** Dubai Group, the state-owned investment firm in the midst
of a $10 billion debt restructuring, is weighing a potential
sale of its prime Manhattan-based real estate property Jumeirah
Essex House hotel, it said on Monday.
** Struggling British video games retailer Game,
denied new titles by suppliers, has put itself up for sale and
warned shareholders their equity in the firm could be worthless.
** British Airways owner IAG has offered
concessions to EU antitrust regulators in a bid to get
regulatory approval for its takeover of bmi, the British unit of
German carrier Lufthansa, the European Commission said
on Monday.
** The biggest shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena may sell a chunk of the world's oldest bank
in the market if it cannot find a buyer before a March 15
deadline, sources close to the situation said on Monday.
** Offshore vessels provider Tidewater Inc said
Sonatide, its partnership with Angola's state oil company, will
not take up new charters or extend existing ones in the country
until the two parties resolve ongoing joint venture talks.
